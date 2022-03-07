Auteco Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AUT
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUTECO MINERALS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 08, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
AUT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
68,000,000
08/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AUTECO MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
96110336733
1.3
ASX issuer code
AUT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
8/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AUTAD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JAN-2025 EX 1C
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AUT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
15,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/3/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
8/3/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Michael Naylor
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd - <>
Leaf Corporate A/C>
Ray Shorrocks
Spring Street Holdings Pty Ltd
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2,000,000
13,000,000
Issue date
8/3/2022
only
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
15,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
personal
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AUTAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
For
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AUT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
4/3/2022
8/3/2022
53,000,000
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.