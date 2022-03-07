Log in
    AUT   AU0000031734

AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

(AUT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:02:50 pm
0.076 AUD   +2.70%
05:51pAUTECO MINERALS : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
PU
05:41pAUTECO MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AUT
PU
03/01AUTECO MINERALS : BMO Conference Presentation
PU
Auteco Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AUT

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

AUTECO MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AUT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

68,000,000

08/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

AUTECO MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96110336733

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AUTAD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JAN-2025 EX 1C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AUT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/3/2022

personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Michael Naylor

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd - <>

Leaf Corporate A/C>

Ray Shorrocks

Spring Street Holdings Pty Ltd

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2,000,000

13,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 8/3/2022

only

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

personal

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AUTAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

For

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AUT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

4/3/2022

8/3/2022

53,000,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auteco Minerals Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,0 M -8,80 M -8,80 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 M 105 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auteco Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 AUD
Average target price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Katris Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Raymond John Shorrocks Executive Chairman
Darren Cooke Chief Operating Officer
Michael Dylan Naylor Non-Executive Director
Stephen Parsons Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED8.22%113
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437