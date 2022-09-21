authID : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

authID Inc.

Item 5.03Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On September 20, 2022, pursuant to the authorization and approval provided by the stockholders of authID Inc. (the "Company") at the Annual Meeting discussed below under Item 5.07, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware to decrease its authorized shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, from 1,000,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares (the "Amendment"). A copy of the Amendment is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated into this Item 5.03 by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The Company held its Annual Meeting on September 20, 2022 virtually by conference call and live stream. Of the 24,789,418 shares of Common Stock outstanding on July 29, 2022, the record date, 16,906,793 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. The proposals considered at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Proxy Statement. The proposals described below were voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the number of votes cast with respect to each proposal was as set forth below:

(1) Elect eight directors until such nominee's successor is duly elected and qualified, or until the nominee's earlier death, resignation or removal. The eight directors receiving the highest vote were appointed to the board. The following directors were elected to the board.

For Withheld Thomas L. Thimot 11,897,075 42,317 Phillip L. Kumnick 11,633,679 305,713 Philip R. Broenniman 11,833,054 106,338 Michael A. Gorriz 11,722,356 217,036 Michael L. Koehneman 11,894,575 44,817 Neepa Patel 11,896,840 42,552 Joseph Trelin 11,897,075 42,317 Jacqueline L. White 11,723,117 216,275

(2) Ratified the appointment of Cherry Bekaert LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. This matter was determined based on majority of the votes cast.

For Against Abstain 16,902,075 4,651 67

(3) Approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to decrease the number of authorized shares of common stock from 1,000,000,000 to 250,000,000. This resolution was approved by the holders of the majority of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote thereon

For Against Abstain 16,482,580 200,679 223,534

Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated September 20, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

