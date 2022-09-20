Advanced search
    AUID   US46264C2061

AUTHID INC.

(AUID)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-09-20 am EDT
3.080 USD   -1.91%
11:58aauthID Inc Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results
GL
09/19AUTHID INC.(NASDAQCM : AUID) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/08Financial Compliance Platform Kompliant Selects authID's Biometric Authentication for Secure Merchant Onboarding
GL
authID Inc Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

09/20/2022 | 11:58am EDT
DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID) a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, September 20 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected and, all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Shareholders also received an update on the Company’s activities following the adjournment of the meeting, from Tom Thimot authID’s CEO.

About authID Inc.
At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity verification and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to: www.authid.ai.

Investor Relations Contacts:  
Grace DeFries
authID SVP, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations
investor-relations@authID.ai		 Ina McGuinness
The Bliss Group
805.427.1372

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,29 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,8 M 77,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 38,7x
EV / Sales 2021 140x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 75,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Thimot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecil N. Smith President & Chief Technology Officer
Annie Pham Chief Financial Officer
Phillip L Kumnick Chairman
Christopher White Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTHID INC.-77.62%78
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.23%1 823 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.63%61 599
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.89%48 522
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.51%47 817
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.28%45 788