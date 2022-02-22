Autins : Notice of AGM 2022 (Revised)

Autins General Meeting

Autins Group plc

Central Point One

Central Park Drive

Rugby

CV23 0WE

www.autins.com

21st February 2022

Dear Shareholder

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Autins Group plc (the "Company") will be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 11:00 am to conduct the necessary business of the meeting.

In light of the company's health and safety policy with regard to social distancing procedures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic we will be applying safeguards to the attendance of the AGM. Physical attendance at the Company's AGM will be restricted to no more than 10 persons including those required to conduct the meeting. The AGM will be held with a minimum quorum of members present, supplemented by way of a videoconference call allowing shareholders to dial into the AGM. Please advise us if you wish to attend in person at least 5 working days before the meeting at Cosec- Group@autins.comand the company will explicitly confirm in writing if we are able to accommodate your request. Note that unfortunately, any other shareholders, advisers or guests attempting to attend the AGM in person without explicit written confirmation will be refused admission.

Videoconference

Shareholders wishing to access the videoconferencing facility are asked to contact Autins@secnewgate.co.uk.

Please note that attending via the videoconferencing facility does not constitute attendance in law and shareholders will not have the ability to speak, ask questions or vote through that facility. However, in these exceptional circumstances, the Board of Directors (the "Board") is keen to maintain engagement with shareholders. In order to facilitate this, if you are a shareholder and would like to ask the Board a question on the business of the AGM, please email your question to Autins@secnewgate.co.uk,by 11:00 am on Tuesday 15 March 2022. Your questions will either be answered on the videoconference or responses will be made via return email, as deemed appropriate by the Board.

Proxy Voting

In light of the above arrangements, shareholders are therefore requested to vote on the resolutions in advance of the AGM by appointing a proxy. The Board strongly advises shareholders to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy. Details of how to vote via proxy are set out in the enclosed Notice of the AGM. Please note no hard copy proxy form has been sent to you.

Resolutions

Your Board believes that the resolutions contained in the Notice of the Meeting promote the success of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of all resolutions.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support.

Yours faithfully,

Adam Attwood

Chairman