Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Dodworth, England-based investment company - Between Monday and Tuesday, buys a further 4.0 million shares in Autins Group PLC at an average price of 8 pence per share, for a total of GBP320,000. Following this, now holds 23% of the issued share capital of Autins.

Autins is a company which specialises in solving acoustic and thermal problems in the automotive industry and other specialist applications. In the year ended September 30, it made a pretax loss of GBP1.0 million, and revenue of GBP22.7 million.

Braveheart adds: "The board continues to seek investment opportunities, both within its existing portfolio and from outside. The Braveheart board considers this investment to be a strategic investment and thus an important addition to the group's portfolio."

Current stock price: 7.92 pence, down 1.0% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 6.8%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.