    ATH   MA0000010969

AUTO HALL S.A.

(ATH)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
76.00 MAD    0.00%
ATH : Payment of dividend

06/08/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Date: 08/06/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-053

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

AUTO HALL

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "AUTO - HALL"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "AUTO - HALL" general meeting held on 31/05/2023, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "AUTO - HALL" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2022

Ticker

ATH

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

3,50

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

3,50

Ex-dividend date

20/06/2023

Dividend Payment date

03/07/2023

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

Disclaimer

Auto Hall SA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 929 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 725 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 3 822 M 376 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 30,8%
Technical analysis trends AUTO HALL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 76,00 MAD
Average target price 55,70 MAD
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Managers and Directors
Abdellatif El-Guerraoui Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abderrahim Bachiri Group Chief Financial Officer
Bouchaïb Najioullah Independent Director
Mohamed Sagou Independent Director
Lalla Zoubida El-Yacoubi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO HALL S.A.16.92%376
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.31.72%10 445
D'IETEREN GROUP-6.75%9 501
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.65%9 111
AUTONATION, INC.34.77%6 595
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.28.37%4 955
