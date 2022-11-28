Industrials Down on Global Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply amid concerns about the outlook for global economic activity.

Protests against China's Covid 19 zero-tolerance approach prompted clampdowns as they spread from the state of Xinjiang to major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing.

Investors were already fretting about a slowdown in manufacturing activity because of lockdowns in factory hubs such as Zhengzhou.

Auto sales were set to rise in November, as supply-chain kinks were straightened out, according to data provider Cox Automotive.

