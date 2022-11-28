Advanced search
    A353590   KR7353590003

AUTO& INC.

(A353590)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
13100.00 KRW   -0.76%
03:44pAutomobile Companies Likely to Guide 2023 'Conservatively' Amid Macro Uncertainty, RBC Says
MT
11:59aAutoZone Poised to Report 'Modest' Fiscal Q1 Beat, Wedbush Says
MT
10:01aBMO Notes Canada's Q3 Current Account Is Back Into Deficit; Sees Deficits Sticking Around Next Year
MT
Industrials Down on Global Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply amid concerns about the outlook for global economic activity.

Protests against China's Covid 19 zero-tolerance approach prompted clampdowns as they spread from the state of Xinjiang to major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing.

Investors were already fretting about a slowdown in manufacturing activity because of lockdowns in factory hubs such as Zhengzhou.

Auto sales were set to rise in November, as supply-chain kinks were straightened out, according to data provider Cox Automotive.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1701ET

Financials
Sales 2021 50 341 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2021 1 751 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 10 366 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 169 B 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 39,0%
