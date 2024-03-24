Certain Common Stock of Auto Server Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Auto Server Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 26-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

Asahi Holdings Co., Ltd., the seller and lender of shares, Toshihito Hagiwara, Noriaki Takada and Hayashi Yamamoto, who are officers of the Company, and shareholders of the Company (stock acquisition rights) Tomisho Co., Ltd., Apple Corporation, Masanori Yamagishi, Masanobu Yoshida, Yoshihiro Osuga, Kengo Ishizu, Hideko Adachi, Takahiro Kamiyanagi, Hidehiko Iwaki, Yoshitomo Kasai, Satoshi Wakabayashi, Toshiaki Endo, Mitsunori Ishikura , Hiroaki Takayanagi, Takutsune Takeya, Yuichi Shirai, Mieko Hashimoto, Takayuki Yamamoto, Kenji Suematsu, Shunya Shimouma, Masahiko Enomoto, and Hiroki Yamada will notify the lead managing company from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting contract to the date of listing (commencement of trading). During the period until March 23, 2024, which is the 180th day after (including the day) (hereinafter referred to as the "lock-up period"), without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, (including shares of common stock of the Company acquired by exercising rights and subscription rights to shares), etc. (However, this excludes selling by way of purchase and acceptance by underwriters and lending of common shares of the Company for the purpose of selling by way of over-allotment.)