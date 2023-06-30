Dear shareholders,

Auto Trader Group plc (the 'Company') will be holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10:00am on Thursday 14 September 2023, at the Company's registered office: 4th Floor, 1 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester M15 4FN, United Kingdom.

The AGM is an important day in our calendar, and it is the Board of the Company's (the 'Board') opportunity to listen and respond to your questions.

As already announced, the Board has approved the appointment of Matt Davies as Chair Designate with effect from 1 July 2023, to succeed me as Chair at the conclusion of the 2023 AGM, prior to me becoming non-independent and in line with good corporate governance. Myself and each of the Directors of the Company (the 'Directors'), including Matt, expect to be in attendance

at the meeting.

We strongly encourage all shareholders to cast their votes by proxy, and recommend that you appoint the chair of the meeting as your proxy in order for your vote to be counted at the AGM. We encourage you to send any questions in respect of AGM business to ir@autotrader.co.uk beforehand.

Voting

At the meeting itself, voting on all the proposed resolutions will be conducted on a poll rather than a show of hands, in line with recommended best practice. Voting by poll is more transparent and equitable because it includes the votes of all shareholders who have cast their vote by proxy, rather than just the votes of shareholders who attend the AGM.

Shareholders of the Company will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, approve resolutions in respect of the matters set out on pages 2 and 3. The results will be published on our website plc.autotrader.co.uk/investors and they will also be released to the London Stock Exchange.

Website

Our corporate website plc.autotrader.co.uk/investors provides more information about the Company including:

a copy of our full Annual Report and Financial Statements; and

all the latest Auto Trader news and regulatory announcements.

Explanatory notes

An explanation of each of the resolutions is set out on pages 4 and 5.

Each new Director appointed to the Board should be subject to election by shareholders at the first AGM following their appointment, and all Directors should be subject to annual re-election by shareholders. Biographies of the Board can be found on pages 6 and 7 of this notice. Following the outcome of the Board evaluation process, the Nomination Committee concluded that each Director offering themselves for election or re-election makes an effective and valuable contribution to the Board and to the Committees on which they sit and demonstrates commitment to the role, including commitment of time for Board and Committee meetings and any other required duties.