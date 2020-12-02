Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Auto Trader Group plc    AUTO   GB00BVYVFW23

AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC

(AUTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Auto Trader : Electric engagement surges on Auto Trader as 2030 announcement doubles new car EV leads

12/02/2020 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release Electric engagement surges on Auto Trader as 2030 announcement doubles new car EV leads 2nd Dec 2020

According to the latest data from Auto Trader, the government's decision to bring forward the ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to 2030 resulted in a huge spike in engagement of electric vehicles (EV) on its marketplace.

On the 18th November, the day after the Prime Minister confirmed the move, advert views for new EVs increased 124%, whilst Auto Trader's pay per click advertising for electric and hybrid cars recorded a 422% increase in impressions and a 636% increase in clicks, compared to the previous day. This significant surge in activity helped double the number of new EV leads sent to retailers, increasing 107% overnight.

In total, the number of new electric leads in November increased 421% year-on-year (YoY). Volkswagen and MG took the largest share of these and by some margin, receiving 34% and 27% respectively. They were followed by Kia (7%), Audi (6%), Nissan (6%) and Jaguar (3%).

Highlighting the growing consumer demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFV), an onsite survey conducted last week[1]revealed 16% of car buyers on Auto Trader are considering buying one, which is up from 13% in August. What's more, the same study showed that the government's decision directly resulted in 9% of on-site users considering an electric or hybrid as their next purchase.

Rate of demand growth for electric overtakes ICE

Utilising Auto Trader's Market Insight analytics tool to look at the increasing appetite for new and used AFVs on a more granular level, demand (based on searches and advert views on Auto Trader) for EVs increased 93.1% YoY last month, whist demand for diesel plug-ins and petrol plug-ins grew 82.3% and 31.9% respectively. As highlighted by the research, ICE vehicles remain the preferred choice for the majority (80%) of car buyers, however last month the rate of demand growth for fossil fuelled cars was lower than their low emission counterparts: demand for petrol grew 0.2% YoY in November, whilst demand for diesel fell -6.7% YoY.

Market Insight, which is free for all of Auto Trader's retailer partners, also revealed that whilst levels of demand for electric has increased, so too are the levels of supply in the market, particularly nearly new and older segments. In fact, the number of EVs under a year old on Auto Trader has doubled over the previous year, whilst supply of those aged over five years has more than doubled the levels of consumer demand (347% versus 166%).

Commenting on the findings, Auto Trader's commercial director, Ian Plummer, said: 'The government's plan is commendable; however, it's also hugely ambitious. Whilst the data highlights a significant growth in EV demand, boosted by the Prime Minister's announcement, albeit temporarily, conversion from consideration to purchase remains low, and a long way off from what's necessary to achieve the 2030 target.

'Environmental concerns are increasing, but price remains the primary driver of adoption, and beyond much needed government incentives, the onus will be on retailers and manufacturers to make the switch from ICE feel more affordable. Bringing attractive and affordable finance options to the fore, as well as highlighting the benefits of EVs on the basis of their overall cost of ownership, will be essential in building both the appetite and trust of apprehensive car buyers. Most importantly, it will be key to unlocking valuable sales opportunities in a sector of the automotive market which is only set to grow.'

The Government backed NFDA's Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) accreditation scheme has recently reopened and dealers can email eva@rmif.co.uk to apply for an audit and obtain their EV accredited status.

- ENDS -

[1]AT on-site survey of 707 consumers, 24th - 27th November 2020

Disclaimer

Auto Trader Group plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
05:35aAUTO TRADER : Electric engagement surges on Auto Trader as 2030 announcement dou..
PU
11/25AUTO TRADER : reveals best Black Friday car deals 2020
PU
11/18AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/12AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
11/05AUTO TRADER : announces new support measures for retailers
PU
11/05AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
10/26AUTO TRADER : The industry's very best celebrated at the 2020 virtual Auto Trade..
PU
10/20AUTO TRADER : tackles buyer confidence and supply challenges with launch of Guar..
PU
10/09AUTO TRADER : launches new advertising solution to help retailers capture surge ..
PU
10/07AUTO TRADER : launches free Retailer Performance Masterclasses
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2021 130 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2021 1,09 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 5 491 M 7 373 M 7 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Auto Trader Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 585,33 GBX
Last Close Price 568,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathan James Coe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Warren Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Faiers Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jamie Warner Chief Financial Officer
Chris Kelly Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC-4.37%7 373
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.89%709 371
NETFLIX, INC.55.94%222 921
PROSUS N.V.36.78%183 395
NASPERS LIMITED36.59%88 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.66.88%87 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ