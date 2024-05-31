March 2024

Environmental Policy Statement

Introduction

Auto Trader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly.

Auto Trader is one of the UK's leading technology businesses, uniting the largest and most engaged consumer audience with the most extensive network of vehicle sellers in our digital automotive marketplace. The marketplace is built on an industry-leading technology and data platform. We are committed to minimising its impact on the environment and supporting the transition to a low carbon economy. Our environmental strategy is 'Putting the Brakes on Carbon', not only across our own operations and supply chain, but also by using our capabilities and voice to influence the automotive and technology industries to support others in the transition to a low carbon economy and take urgent action to tackle climate change.

We recognise that we have a responsibility to the environment beyond legal and regulatory requirements. Our environmental strategy is an integral part of our business strategy and purpose.

Our aim is to protect the environment from impacts that may result from our activities. We are committed to continually improving our operating methods to reduce our environmental impact, reducing and managing environmental risks, whilst ensuring the principles of sustainability are promoted. We will encourage our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same.

Key Principles