March 2024
Environmental Policy Statement
Introduction
Auto Trader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly.
Auto Trader is one of the UK's leading technology businesses, uniting the largest and most engaged consumer audience with the most extensive network of vehicle sellers in our digital automotive marketplace. The marketplace is built on an industry-leading technology and data platform. We are committed to minimising its impact on the environment and supporting the transition to a low carbon economy. Our environmental strategy is 'Putting the Brakes on Carbon', not only across our own operations and supply chain, but also by using our capabilities and voice to influence the automotive and technology industries to support others in the transition to a low carbon economy and take urgent action to tackle climate change.
We recognise that we have a responsibility to the environment beyond legal and regulatory requirements. Our environmental strategy is an integral part of our business strategy and purpose.
Our aim is to protect the environment from impacts that may result from our activities. We are committed to continually improving our operating methods to reduce our environmental impact, reducing and managing environmental risks, whilst ensuring the principles of sustainability are promoted. We will encourage our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same.
Key Principles
- Compliance and legal requirements: Auto Trader will comply with all relevant environmental laws, regulations and standards, and conduct its operations in a way that reduces environmental impact and promotes sustainability.
- Carbon reduction: We will measure and report our greenhouse gas emissions and set targets to reduce them.
- Climate Contributions: We will finance climate action projects, without claiming to offset any actual emissions or replacing our emission reduction efforts.
- Energy efficiency: We will seek opportunities to improve energy efficiency in our operations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to climate change mitigation. The company will also seek to use renewable and low-carbon sources of energy where possible.
- Stakeholder engagement and education: We will engage with our stakeholders, including employees, customers, consumers and communities, to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and the actions they can take to reduce their environmental impact. We will support and participate in environmental initiatives and campaigns that align with our values and goals.
- Sustainable procurement: We will aim to work with suppliers and partners who share our commitment to environmental sustainability. We will support our suppliers and partners to reduce their emissions and adopt low-carbon solutions.
- Innovation and influence: We will use our capabilities and voice to influence the automotive and technology industries and wider society to take urgent action to tackle climate change.
The company will also invest in innovation and research to develop new products and services that support the low-carbon transition.
- Climate resilience: We will assess climate-related risks and integrate resilience measures in our operations to adapt to changing environmental conditions.
Conclusion
Auto Trader's environmental policy statement reflects its commitment to protect the environment and support the low-carbon transition. We have established a clear environmental strategy and a set of principles that guide its actions and decisions. By implementing our environmental strategy, we aim to create value for our stakeholders and contribute to a more sustainable future.
We are committed to continually improving our performance by regularly reviewing our environmental impacts, and on an annual basis, will review this policy.
