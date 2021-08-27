Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Auto Trader Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTO   GB00BVYVFW23

AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC

(AUTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auto Trader : Fastest Selling Used Cars | August 2021

08/27/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release Fastest Selling Used Cars | August 2021 27th Aug 2021

Kia Sorento tops the list as the UK's fastest selling used car

According to the latest data from Auto Trader, the 2015 Kia Sorento (diesel automatic) is the UK's fastest selling used car taking an average of just 18 days to leave forecourts. It means the popular Korean SUV is selling over a week faster than the current 26-day average for a used car to sell.

Auto Trader's Fastest Selling Index, which tracks the potential speed at which vehicles will sell based on live supply and demand in the market, shows that the Sorento is in good company. In total, seven 4x4s and cross overs made it on to the national top 10 list of fastest turners this month.

The speed at which SUVs are currently leaving forecourts reflects the huge levels of consumer demand in the market. Based on searches and advert views they are the most in demand body type on Auto Trader, and by some margin, with levels increasing over 14% year-on-year (YoY) this month. In second place is hatchbacks (+11%), followed by coupes (+7%), saloons (+3%), estates (+1%), convertibles (0%), and MPVs (-10%), the only body type to see levels of demand contract this month.

Whilst the consumer appetite for 4x4s and crossovers continue to accelerate, the level of supply into the market is comparatively more conservative, albeit still a robust 7% YoY. This slight imbalance of supply and demand has not only given SUVs a solid market health[1], a 7% YoY increase, but also helped drive used prices up significantly. Last week, the average price of a used SUV was £22,859, which marks a huge year-on-year increase of 16%; ahead of the current total market average of 15.2%[2].

Commenting on the Index, Auto Trader's director of commercial products, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said: 'The Sorento has been a staple of our fastest selling used car lists over the last few years, and it's not a surprise; it offers great styling and family practicality, and of course Kia's industry leading seven-year warranty. Despite the growth in consumer and economic confidence over recent months, car buyers are still attracted by great value and peace of mind, and the fact the Sorento exceeded the current national average by over a week, really highlights just how popular it is amongst car buyers.

'With such huge levels of consumer demand for second-hand cars at the moment, accelerated by the supply challenges in the new car market, used cars are selling faster than normal and prices are climbing dramatically. To make the most of this opportunity, it is critical that retailers complement their own expertise and experience with data to ensure they're stocking the right cars for their forecourt, as well as pricing according to the rapidly changing market to maximise the potential profit for every vehicle.'

Paul Philpott, President & CEO, Kia UK Ltd, commented: 'Auto Trader's latest data is evidence of something we've known for quite some time - that the Kia Sorento is a real favourite among UK buyers. The latest models offer owners everything they'd need and want from a car, with efficient powertrains, space for the family and their luggage, Kia's latest connected car and driver assist technologies, and our seven-year warranty. It makes for a really compelling package.'

Current fastest selling used cars (by days to turn) - as of 25th August 2021:

Rank

Make / model

Fuel & transmission

Auto Trader Retail Rating

Predicted days to sell

1

2015 Kia Sorento

Diesel - Manual

99.63

18

2

2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC

Diesel - Automatic

99.29

19

3

2018 Ford Edge

Diesel - Automatic

98.46

20

4

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Diesel - Automatic

98.77

20

5

2016 Ford Kuga

Diesel - Automatic

95.68

21

6

2018 SEAT Alhambra

Diesel - Automatic

100.00

21

7

2015 Mazda CX-5

Diesel - Manual

98.62

22

8

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Petrol Plug-in-Hybrid - Automatic

98.23

22

9

2018 Vauxhall Zafira Tourer

Petrol - Manual

99.47

22

10

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Diesel - Manual

95.09

23

[1]Auto Trader's Market Health metric is used to determine strength based on supply and demand levels in the market

[2]As of w/c 16th August 2021

Disclaimer

Auto Trader Group plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
06:12aAUTO TRADER : Fastest Selling Used Cars | August 2021
PU
08/25AUTO TRADER : Women bikers on the rise despite blockers to ride, says Auto Trade..
PU
08/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets ride momentum ahead of Jackson Hole
08/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Baozun, Fafetch, Hydro One, Ontrak
08/18AUTO TRADER : September's number plate change expects to see boom in green plate..
PU
08/18STARS AND THEIR CARS : what celebs born in 1971 are driving today
PU
08/18AUTO TRADER : fuels consumer sourced stock channel with £100 cash incentive
PU
07/26AUTO TRADER : JPMorgan Increases Auto Trader PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
07/23AUTO TRADER : Industry's very best celebrated at the 2021 virtual Auto Trader Re..
PU
07/22AUTO TRADER : Record growth shatters 'price ceiling' as some nearly new cars sur..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 394 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 223 M 305 M 305 M
Net cash 2022 71,2 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 6 033 M 8 280 M 8 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Auto Trader Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 629,40 GBX
Average target price 659,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan James Coe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Warner Chief Financial Officer
Edmund Warren Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Kelly Technology Director
Catherine Faiers Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC5.60%8 280
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.35%576 702
PROSUS N.V.-19.71%266 535
NETFLIX, INC.1.74%243 481
AIRBNB, INC.4.04%94 607
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%76 542