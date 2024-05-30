Embargoed until 7.00am, 30 May 2024 AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Auto Trader Group plc ('the Group'), the UK's largest automotive marketplace, announces full year results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Strategic overview Group revenue increased by 14% and Group operating profit increased by 26%. Core Auto Trader revenue grew 12% driven by double digit revenue growth across all segments. Core Auto Trader operating profit grew by 14%, with operating profit margins expanding to 71%.

Average revenue per retailer ('ARPR') grew 12%, driven by continued uptake of additional products and services and a successful annual pricing and product event on 1 April 2023. As part of this event, we launched our second Auto Trader Connect module enabling all retailers to benefit from our market-leading retail valuations.

market-leading retail valuations. Over the past 12 months both our marketplace and our competitive position have strengthened, with record numbers of buyers and sellers using Auto Trader. We were 10x larger than our nearest classified competitor and UK retailer forecourt numbers were up 1%.

The used car retail market has been robust throughout the financial year, which we expect to continue. Demand is resilient with cars continuing to sell faster than before the pandemic and used car supply has gradually improved. Trade prices softened in the latter months of the calendar year, which subsequently impacted retail prices, but monthly pricing movements have since stabilised in line with typical seasonal trends.

The new car retail market has been more challenging and discounting has started to return. We are well placed to support the structural changes in this market, which remains a significant opportunity. We now have products to support franchise retailers, manufacturers and leasing companies selling new cars directly to consumers on Auto Trader.

Our Deal Builder product, which is part of our digital retailing strategy, enables car buyers to value their part- exchange, apply for finance and reserve a car on Auto Trader. The product is still in trial phase but scaling well with c.1,100 retailers onboarded at the end of March 2024 (March 2023: c.50). During the year we have seen c.16,000 deals (2023: c.200) with at least a reservation and continue to receive positive feedback from both buyers and sellers. We commenced a small monetisation trial in January 2024. Financial results £m (unless otherwise specified) 2024 2023 Change Auto Trader1 529.7 473.0 12% Autorama2 41.2 27.2 51% Group revenue 570.9 500.2 14% Auto Trader1 378.6 332.9 14% Autorama2 (8.8) (11.2) 21% Group central costs3 - relating to Autorama acquisition (21.1) (44.1) 52% Group operating profit 348.7 277.6 26% Auto Trader operating profit margin 71% 70% 1% pts 1

Group operating profit margin 61% 55% 6% pts Basic earnings per share (pence) 28.15 25.01 13% Cash generated from operations4 379.0 327.4 16% Adjusted EBITDA5 375.3 328.0 14% Adjusted earnings per share (pence)6 29.37 27.12 8% We have returned £250.3 million to shareholders (2023: £225.0 million) through £169.9 million of share buybacks and dividends of £80.4 million.

With a proposed final dividend of 6.4 pence per share (2023: 5.6 pence per share), total dividends for the year are 9.6 pence per share (2023: 8.4 pence per share).

9.6 pence per share (2023: 8.4 pence per share). Operational results Over 75% of all minutes spent on automotive classified sites were spent on Auto Trader 7 (2023: over 75%). Cross

platform visits 8,10 were up 11% to 77.5 million per month (2023: 69.6 million) and cross platform minutes 8,10 were up

8% to 553 million per month (2023: 514 million).

Like-for-like retailer numbers were up 1%, after removing the impact of the Webzone Limited disposal in the prior year (a loss of 305 retailers). Without this adjustment, the average number of retailer forecourts 8 in the year declined slightly to 13,783 (2023: 13,913).

Average revenue per retailer 8 ('ARPR') was up 12% (or £284) to £2,721 on average per month (2023: £2,437), driven by a positive contribution across all three growth levers (price, stock and product).

Live car stock 8,12 on site was up 2% to 445,000 cars (2023: 437,000), within which new car listings declined to 20,000 (2023: 25,000). We delivered 7,847 new lease vehicles (2023: 6,895 2 ) which continues to be impacted by limited supply.

20,000 (2023: 25,000). We delivered 7,847 new lease vehicles (2023: 6,895 2 ) which continues to be impacted by limited supply.

The average number of employees 9 ('FTEs') in the Group increased to 1,233 during the year (2023: 1,160).

(March 2023: 91%). We continue to build a diverse and inclusive culture 14 : Board: There were more women than men on our Board (March 2023: five women and four men) and one

ethnically diverse Board member (March 2023: one). From the start of May, we increased to six women and two ethnically diverse Board members. Leadership: The percentage of leaders that are women 15,17 was 42% (March 2023: 40%) and those who

are ethnically diverse 15,16,17 was 6% (March 2023: 8%). Organisation: The percentage of employees who are women was 44% 17 (March 2023: 43%) and those

who are ethnically diverse 16,17 was 17% (March 2023: 15%).

We aim to achieve net zero across our value chain before 2040 (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) and to halve carbon emissions by the end of 2030. Total Group emissions for the period were 98.9k tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent 18 (2023: 79.5k tonnes). Most of our CO 2 emissions are Scope 3, attributable to both our suppliers and the emissions related to the small number of vehicles sold by Autorama that pass through the balance sheet, which were responsible for the year-on-year increase. Nathan Coe, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Trader, said: "This has been another year of strong financial, operational and strategic progress for Auto Trader. More than 8 in 10 car buyers now use Auto Trader during their car buying journey and two thirds of buyers only use Auto Trader. Our data and 2

technology continue to underpin the UK automotive industry and we are constantly innovating to help our retailers access the very best tools to achieve their business goals. "We are confident in our prospects for the year ahead and, in the longer term, we see significant opportunities to continue growing our marketplace and to move more of the car buying process online, on Auto Trader. "As ever, I would like to thank our people, customers and the UK's car buyers for continuing to place their trust in us." Outlook The new financial year has started well. We anticipate another good year of ARPR growth across all three levers. In FY24 there was some positive ARPR benefit from the Webzone disposal, as on average their retailers were lower yielding, which won't be replicated in FY25. We expect ARPR price growth of £90-£100, product growth of £120-£130 and stock growth of £20-£40, with average retailer forecourts likely to be marginally down year-on-year, as market conditions continue to return to normal levels. Consumer Services and Manufacturer & Agency are expected to grow at a rate of mid-to-high single digits. We expect Autorama operating losses to reduce year-on-year, despite tight supply conditions in the leasing channel for new vehicles continuing. Group central costs, which relate to the amortisation of Autorama acquired intangibles, will be c.£13m for the year. As mentioned at our last results, in FY25 we will exceed the threshold for the UK's digital services tax ('DST') which will be taken as an operating expense in the core Auto Trader segment. We therefore expect FY25 operating profit margins within this segment to be 69%, or 71% when excluding DST. However, at a Group level we expect to see modest margin expansion. Our capital policy remains unchanged, with most surplus cash generated by the business being returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Analyst presentation A presentation for analysts will be held in person at the offices of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and also via audio webcast and conference call at 9.30am, Thursday 30 May 2024. Details below: Audio webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vw8vywth Conference call registration:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdab284011b934097a5130184192bd492 If you have any trouble registering or accessing either the conference call or webcast, please contact Powerscourt on the details below. For media enquiries Please contact the team at Powerscourt on +44 (0)20 7250 1446 or email autotrader@powerscourt-group.com About Auto Trader Auto Trader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Auto Trader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, to build stronger partnerships with customers and use its influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices. With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader's marketplace sits at the heart 3

of the UK car buying process. That marketplace is built on an industry-leading technology and data platform, which is increasingly used across the automotive industry. Auto Trader is continuing to bring more of the car buying journey online, creating an improved buying experience, whilst enabling all its retailer partners to sell vehicles online. Auto Trader publishes a monthly used car Retail Price Index which is based on pricing analysis of circa 800,000 unique vehicles. This data is used by the Bank of England to feed the broader UK economic indicators. For more information, please visit https://plc.autotrader.co.uk/ 4

Summary financial performance Group results Units 2024 2023 Change Revenue £m 570.9 500.2 14% Adjusted EBITDA5 £m 375.3 328.0 14% Operating profit £m 348.7 277.6 26% Operating profit margin % 61% 55% 6% pts Profit before tax £m 345.2 293.6 18% Basic earnings per share Pence 28.15 25.01 13% Adjusted earnings per share6 Pence 29.37 27.12 8% Dividend per share Pence 9.6 8.4 14% Group cash flow Cash generated from operations4 £m 379.0 327.4 16% Net bank debt11 £m 11.3 43.4 (32.1m) Auto Trader results1 Trade £m 475.7 427.4 11% Consumer Services £m 39.6 34.5 15% Manufacturer & Agency £m 14.4 11.1 30% Revenue £m 529.7 473.0 12% People costs £m 81.5 74.0 10% Marketing £m 22.3 22.3 0% Other costs £m 44.2 39.6 12% Depreciation & amortisation £m 5.9 6.7 (12%) Operating costs £m 153.9 142.6 8% Share of profit from joint ventures £m 2.8 2.5 12% Operating profit £m 378.6 332.9 14% Operating profit margin % 71% 70% 1% pts Autorama results2 Vehicle & Accessory Sales £m 28.4 16.0 78% Commission & Ancillary £m 12.8 11.2 14% Revenue £m 41.2 27.2 51% Cost of goods sold £m 28.2 15.7 80% People costs £m 10.9 10.5 4% Marketing £m 4.0 4.7 (15%) Other costs £m 4.5 5.4 (17%) Depreciation & amortisation £m 2.4 2.1 14% Operating costs £m 50.0 38.4 30% Operating loss £m (8.8) (11.2) 21% Group central costs3 - relating to Autorama acquisition Autorama deferred consideration £m 11.1 38.8 (71%) Depreciation & amortisation £m 10.0 5.3 89% Operating costs £m 21.1 44.1 (52%) Operating loss £m (21.1) (44.1) 52% Auto Trader includes the results of Auto Trader and AutoConvert (2023 also includes Webzone up to the date of disposal) in respect of online classified advertising of motor vehicles and other related products and services in the digital automotive marketplace, including the Dealer Auction joint venture. 2023 Autorama results are from acquisition date of 22 June 2022, therefore include just over nine months of results. Group central costs which are not allocated within either of the two segmental operating profit/(loss) comprise an £11.1 million charge for the Autorama deferred consideration settlement (2023: £38.8 million) and a £10.0 million amortisation expense (2023: £5.3 million) relating to the fair value of intangible assets acquired in the Group's business combination of Autorama. Cash generated from operations is defined as net cash generated from operating activities before corporation tax paid. Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, share of profit from joint ventures, Autorama deferred consideration and profit on the sale of subsidiary. 6

Adjusted earnings per share is calculated before Autorama deferred consideration, profit on the sale of subsidiary, and net of the tax effect in respect of these items. Share of minutes is a custom metric based on Comscore minutes and is calculated by dividing Auto Trader's total minutes volume by the entire custom-defined competitive set's total minutes volume. The custom-defined list includes: Auto Trader, Gumtree motors, Pistonheads, Motors.co.uk, eBay Motors and CarGurus. Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, Total Audience, Average Minutes, April 2023 - March 2024,

UK Average during the year. Average during the year, including contractors. As measured internally through Snowplow. Net bank debt represents gross bank debt before amortised debt costs, less cash and does not include amounts relating to leases, non-bank loans or vehicle stocking loans. Physical car stock advertised on autotrader.co.uk. Based on a survey to all employees in April 2024 asking our people to rate the statement "I am proud to work for Auto Trader". Answers were given on a five-point scale from strongly disagree to strongly agree. As at 31 March 2024. We define leaders as those who are on our Operational Leadership Team ('OLT') and their direct reports. Throughout the year we have asked our employees to voluntarily disclose their ethnicity, at year end we had 130 employees (10%) who had not yet disclosed. We calculate all our diversity percentages using total group headcount, 1,255 (March 2023: 1,226) as at 31st March. At the period end, we had 548 employees who are women, 701 employees who are men and 6 who are non-binary. The total amount of CO2 emissions includes Scope 1, 2 and 3. From the 15 different emission categories that fall within Scope 3, the following have been identified as relevant to Auto Trader: Purchased goods and services; Capital goods; Fuel and energy related activities (not included in Scope 1 and Scope 2); Upstream transportation and distribution; Waste generated in operations; Business travel; Employee commuting; Downstream transportation and distribution; Use of sold products; End of life treatment of sold products; and Investments. The methodology used to calculate emissions is based on the financial control consolidation approach, as defined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition). Emission factors used are from the UK Government's GHG Conversion Factors for Company Reporting, and selected other emissions factors datasets as applicable, for the year reported. For Scope 3 Category 1, an Environmentally Extended Input Output database methodology was used to calculate the GHG footprint across total spend in the year. The methodology for calculating use of sold goods has changed in 2024. We will recalculate 2023 on the same basis in the coming year. 7

Strategic and operating review With almost 10 years since our IPO in March 2015 and two years since our last investor day we thought it worthwhile to look back at our performance over a longer period. We believe many of the contributing factors are still equally relevant to our future. Historically our results statements have focused solely on what has happened in the previous financial year, which whilst important, does not always highlight the key factors shareholders might consider when thinking about our longer-term prospects. We will look to supplement the usual full year detail with this forward-looking view each year. Since Auto Trader's IPO the business has delivered consistent execution and performance. During the first few years of being a public company, revenue grew steadily whilst much of the focus was on transitioning to a pure digital business and changing the cost base from a model that had remnants of our magazine heritage. This transition yielded cost efficiencies and stronger profit growth, which was largely a one-time opportunity. Since then, our performance has been characterised by higher revenue growth, with a focus on our core marketplace and product growth, coupled with investments in our platform and adjacent opportunities. These revenues have driven profit growth that is only slightly lower than the period during which margins expanded significantly. 8

Our profits have been consistently distributed through a combination of dividends and share buy backs, which is something we expect to continue. During our history as a listed business, £1.1bn of surplus cash has been returned to shareholders (net of the equity raise during COVID-19) and we have delivered total shareholder returns of 225% versus 60% for the FTSE350 (excluding investment trusts). We don't always expect our performance to be linear, with 2021 being a good example, but we do expect the drivers of our historic and future value creation to remain reasonably consistent. These drivers include: a growing automotive market; our market leading position; our heritage of innovation; a focused and consistent strategy; and our purpose and culture. 1. A growing automotive market Today, most of our economics are linked to the number of used vehicle retailers who choose to advertise on Auto Trader. Used vehicle supply is determined by new vehicle sales (less scrappage) in preceding years, meaning it does not meaningfully change with economic conditions and therefore our business does not see significant cyclicality. When economic conditions or consumer demand do change it is used vehicle prices that adjust, not supply. Over the past 20 years the total size of the UK car parc has gradually increased, growing on average by just over 250,000 cars per year. The COVID-19 pandemic broke this consistent trend, as new car production fell to levels below even those of the Financial Crisis of 2007-09. From time to time there will be these anomalies, but over the long term we expect the used car market to grow as a result of population growth and stable trends in car usage. At times there have been concerns about a material consolidation within our customer base, although to date this has not materialised. We do expect the biggest retailers to get bigger and we have seen consolidation in our very largest customers, but not at a level that materially changes the overall market fragmentation. At the time of our IPO, we had 13,452 retailers and today we have 13,783, despite losing c.550 retailers when we sold our business in the Republic of Ireland. Finally, we expect the value of both new and used cars to increase over the long term. During a short window of time, used car prices will adjust due to supply and demand movements, but over longer time periods we expect used car values to increase gradually due to GDP growth, population growth, inflation, improved functionality, longer useful lives and the move towards more expensive electric vehicles. In the period from 2011 to 2024, used car prices have increased by an average of 4% per year. These factors combine to provide an underlying market that is resilient and likely to grow in both volume and value over the long term. 2. Our market leading position As the automotive market increasingly embraces digital channels, technology and data we are uniquely placed to help. In financial year 2016 Auto Trader had visits of 47.9 million per month, last year that number had increased to 77.5 million. This past year we accounted for over 75% of all minutes spent on automotive classified sites and were 10x larger than our nearest classified competitor (2023: 7x). Over time we have seen 21 million downloads of our app and currently see 89% prompted brand awareness with UK consumers. In addition to this, third party data suggests that more than 8 in 10 car buyers use Auto Trader during their shopping journey, and two thirds of buyers only use Auto Trader. In order to ensure this position is maintained, we will continue to invest in improving our site experience, maintaining high levels of trust, evolving our brand, building our content and marketing capabilities, launching new tools and functionality for retailers, and deepening our partnership with customers. Many of the changes we are currently developing are as significant as any in our history in terms of deepening the experience we provide to car buyers. These will improve our marketplace, enable our customers to power their businesses with our technology and data platform, whilst moving us towards digital retailing. 3. Our heritage of innovation Almost every retail category has been impacted by the growing role of the internet in how we purchase goods, and the car market is no exception. New cars are still at a much earlier stage, but researching and shopping for used cars online has been commonplace for many years. Today over 90% of car buyers use the internet for some part of their car buying 9