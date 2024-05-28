March 2024 Diversity & Inclusion - Gender & ethnicity cultural KPIs This methodology document covers our Diversity and Inclusion commitments along with the KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) we use to measure them. There has been no change in methodology applied in the prior year. The data relates to Auto Trader Group plc and its subsidiary legal entities included in the consolidated financial statements. Details of the subsidiary legal entities can be found in the Group's Annual Report which can be found athttps://plc.autotrader.co.uk/investors/results-centre/ Our Commitments Have a representative workforce of the communities we operate in with a focus on Women, Ethnicity, LGBT+, Disability & Neurodiversity, Age and Social Mobility across all levels of our business. Create an environment where everyone feels included with high levels of engagement especially across the different diversity focus areas Our Diversity KPIs Women representation overall: Based on the percentage of employees who are women (both cis and trans) at the end of March. In calculating this percentage we include all gender identities, including non-binary

non-binary Ethnicity representation overall: Based on the percentage of our headcount that define themselves as ethnically diverse as at the end of March. In calculating this percentage we include those who have chosen not to specify their ethnicity in our total headcount.

Women representation in Leadership roles: Based on the percentage of those in leadership positions who are women (both cis and trans) at the end of March. In calculating this percentage we include all gender identities, including non-binary.

non-binary. Ethnicity representation in Leadership roles: Based on the percentage of those in leadership positions that define themselves as ethnically diverse at the end of March. Definitions We calculate our diversity percentages using total group headcount (which excludes the Non- Executive Directors). Gender We use the legal gender declaration by our colleague which is stored in our payroll systems for tax purposes. Where a colleague has selected an alternative gender identity to that used for HMRC submissions, the gender identity will take precedence. *For clarity, when calculating women representation we include both cis and trans women. Ethnicity When colleagues declare their ethnicity, we use the same ethnicity categories as the ONS. These are: Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh: Bangladeshi

Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh: Chinese

Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh: Indian

Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh: Pakistani

Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh: Other Asian

Black, Black British, Black Welsh, Caribbean or African: African

Black, Black British, Black Welsh, Caribbean or African: Caribbean

Black, Black British, Black Welsh, Caribbean or African: Other Black

Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups: White and Asian

Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups: White and Black African

March 2024 Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups: White and Black Caribbean

Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups: Other Mixed or Multiple ethnic groups

White: British

White: Irish

White: Other

Arab

Gypsy, Roma or Traveller

Any other ethnic group

Not Known

Prefer not to say When reporting, we group White - British, White - Irish and White Other into a 'White' grouping. Not Known or Prefer not to say or yet to disclose in a 'Not Disclosed' grouping. All other ethnicity categories are grouped together under an 'Ethnically Diverse' grouping. Senior Leadership We include our OLT (Operational Leadership Team) and their direct reports when referring to women and ethnically diverse representation in leadership. Why are we reporting this? At Auto Trader, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work community that enhances our culture and improves our business through our ability to attract, identify and develop talent. We believe it is important to be accountable and transparent which is why we choose to publish both our ethnicity and gender pay gaps and monitor progress through our cultural KPIs. We are committed to driving long-term change in both the technology and automotive industries. Our focus is on developing diverse leaders as well as representative workforces in these industries. We believe that the presence of diversity in an organisation, coupled with an inclusive environment, can foster innovation, drive better problem-solving capabilities and lead to stronger financial performance. Improving gender and ethnicity across our leadership will help to attract, develop, and retain talent. Research shows that having both diverse representation and diversity in role models to be an important factor in a candidate's choice of organisation. It supports external submissions such as the FTSE Women Leaders Review and Parker Review as well as external commitments we have signed, such as Race at Work Charter. Timeframe Data is taken as of the 31-March of each year to ensure consistency. Scope Our reporting includes everyone with an employee contract under Auto Trader Group. Data source and process Gender data: Our Senior People Analyst will export the Gender data from our HRIS for a pre-built report. This field is entered upon joining the business by the People Operations team and is unavailable for editing by employees. This will only be updated if a change of gender deed is provided via email to People Operations. Gender identity is a separate field in a colleagues profile in our HRIS and can be changed or deleted on demand. Where a gender identity is provided which is different to the gender field, gender identity will replace the legal gender data used for HMRC submissions. Ethnicity data: Ethnicity data is also exported from the same pre-built report as gender and gender identity. Ethnicity data is voluntarily provided by all employees in the diversity section of their HRIS profile. All colleagues have access to their profile and can update or remove their data on demand.