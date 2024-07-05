Auto Trader Group plc is the British number 1 in management of on-line marketplaces for sellers and buyers of new and used cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management of an internet platform for car sales (85.5%): activity conducted via the site Internet Autotrader.co.uk; - services (6.9%): advertising, insurance and car loans services; - management of an Internet car leasing platform (5.4%; Autorama); - other (2.2%).

Sector Internet Services