    AUTO   GB00BVYVFW23

AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC

(AUTO)
04/06 05:26:51 am EDT
657.4 GBX   -0.48%
05:13a AUTO TRADER : New car registrations | March 2022
PU
04/04 Credit Suisse Trims Auto Trader PT, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
03/24 AUTO TRADER : announces acquisition of Autorama (UK) Limited
PU
Auto Trader : New car registrations | March 2022

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Press release New car registrations | March 2022 5th Apr 2022

Ian Plummer, Auto Trader's Commercial Director comments on the latest new car registrations from the Society of Motor Manufacturer and Traders (SMMT)

"The figures show dealerships enjoying healthy demand for new cars, although the industry's lingering supply chain issues mean the traditional March rush for new registration plates has been flattened out by continued stock shortages.

"Encouragingly sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have doubled compared to last year, but we should also bear in mind the lack of available new car stocks means these figures reflect orders often made several months ago. There was already massive growth in this segment and, if anything, the demand for EVs is now even stronger as prices at the pumps rise on the back of the Ukraine crisis. Our own marketplace data shows a bigger share of would-be drivers considering EVs since the war began as the resulting rocketing fuel prices make electric cars a more attractive option, despite the upfront price premium.

"At the current rate, sales of new EVs will overtake both traditional petrol and diesel sales by 2025. But ministers need to make sure we can accommodate that predicted growth. The government's recent plan on charging infrastructure set out ambitions for a ten-fold increase in charging points, which is just the kind of commitment we need to reassure buyers thinking about making a purchase. It would also be good to see a mixture of other incentives offered to consumers, perhaps tax exemptions, free parking zones or exclusive road lane access to make the transition an easier one."

Disclaimer

Auto Trader Group plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:13a AUTO TRADER : New car registrations | March 2022
04/04 Credit Suisse Trims Auto Trader PT, Keeps Underperform Rating
03/24 AUTO TRADER : announces acquisition of Autorama (UK) Limited
03/24 AUTO TRADER : Used car prices remain exceptionally strong despite slight easing in growth
03/23 Berenberg Cuts Auto Trader Group PT, Keeps Hold Rating
03/23 FTSE Rises, Pound's Modest Reaction to Inflation Data Suggests Strong Reading Was Expected
03/22 FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% as Banks Rise
03/22 FTSE Gains, Kingfisher Shares Drop After 1Q Sales Fall
03/22 FTSE Rises, Pound May Extend Gains Vs Euro if Inflation Data Exceed Forecasts
03/22 FTSE 100 Rises as Banks Rally on Powell Remarks
Financials
Sales 2022 420 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2022 233 M 306 M 306 M
Net cash 2022 62,6 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 6 227 M 8 168 M 8 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Nathan James Coe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Warner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edmund Warren Williams Chairman
Chris Kelly Technology Director
Alison Ross Director-People, Operations & Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC-10.73%8 168
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.62%474 370
NETFLIX, INC.-36.90%168 773
PROSUS N.V.-28.67%146 083
AIRBNB, INC.2.84%108 491
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.62%68 345