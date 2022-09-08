Auto Trader : agrees long-term partnership with Green.TV Media, becoming headline partner for World EV Day

Press release

New partnership cements Auto Trader's commitment to supporting the industry and consumers in the transition to electric vehicles

Partnership will help drive huge awareness of Auto Trader as a new and used EV destination to millions of engaged electric car considerers

Auto Trader 'headline partner' for World EV Day 2022

7th Sep 2022

London, Wednesday, 7th September 2022 - As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and inspiring consumers and the industry alike to make the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Auto Trader has signed a substantive partnership with Green.TV Media, the multi-platform sustainability media company, that hosts World EV Day.

With Auto Trader's long-term support, Green.TV Media will be enabled to continue to reach millions of engaged EV considerers through expanded campaigns, including its global World EV Day platform - a day dedicated to celebrating e-mobility around the world. Since its launch three years ago, it has had a reach of over 1 billion people, and ahead of this Friday's (9th September) 2022 campaign, has been discussed in the UK parliament, and celebrated by the White House's top climate advisor. This year, Auto Trader holds the lead partner spot, with the goal of boosting awareness of Green.TV Media, and specifically e-mobility options, to millions of in-market EV buyers.

As part of this year's World EV Day activations, Auto Trader's Commercial Director, Ian Plummer, will moderate an online international panel with Michael Berube, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation at U.S. Department of Energy; Ted Cannis, Global CEO Ford Pro; Richard Bruce, Director for Transport Decarbonisation, UK Department for Transport. The panel will be discussing the current status of EV adoption and diving into what's next for both sides of the pond.

In addition to World EV Day, the partnership will see Auto Trader support Green.TV Media across several over campaigns and events - including the EV Summit in October, EV LIVE and Top Women in EV, as well as a number of soon-to-be-announced emobility events - to ensure the UK automotive industry is widely engaged with these opportunities.

The partnership is the latest in Auto Trader's efforts to support the transition towards lower carbon transport by enhancing the electric vehicle experience on its marketplace for consumers and retailers alike, as well as driving even more engaged buyers to its retailer and OEM partners' EV adverts. Existing activity includes: the recent Electric Sceptic video-led social campaign; the launch of a dedicated Electric Car Hubacross its platforms;a total cost of ownership comparator; a monthly EV giveawaycampaign, which has given away over £500,000 in brand new electric cars; and its quarterly Road to 2030 report.

Ian Plummer, Commercial Director of Auto Trader, commented on the partnership:

"We're committed to supporting both the industry and consumers as we all transition towards EV's and are investing in our onsite content and experience, campaigns and partnerships to achieve this goal. This exciting partnership will enable us to collaborate with one of the leading forces in the emobility space and join a global movement. We'll be championing these initiatives across our marketing channels to ensure the drive to transition towards lower carbon transport reaches as many people as possible."

As part of World EV Day 2022, Green.TV Media has commissioned a substantive research project, of over 2,100 UK drivers - conducted by IPSOS - to explore current consumer attitudes towards EVs and the barriers they face, as well as potential solutions. The research will be released on World EV Day, 9th September.

Ade Thomas, Founder and Director of Green.TV Media said: "I'm delighted to be working closely together with Auto Trader, the UK's largest automotive marketplace, to accelerate both the understanding, and delivery of, emobility; and, ultimately, the wider goal of decarbonisation mobility at pace.

"Green.TV is a media company telling and propelling sustainability stories: connecting people with purpose and through this partnership we look forward to connecting even more people with emobility."

Notes to Editors

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest automotive marketplace. Auto Trader listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is now a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

The marketplace is where UK consumers buy and sell cars with the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock. Auto Trader exists to Drive Change Together. Responsibly. It is focused on changing how the UK shops for cars by providing the best online car buying experience and enabling all retailers to sell online. It aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers, use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices and to create a diverse and inclusive culture.

Auto Trader publishes a monthly used car Retail Price Index which is based on daily pricing analysis of circa 900,000 vehicles, this data is used by the Bank of England and ONS to feed the broader UK economic indicators such as inflation and the CPI.

About Green.TV Media

Green.TV Media created the EV Summit five years ago, the leading high level business platform for emobility. The EV Summit led directly to a collaboration which delivered the UK's biggest EV hub, in Oxford, a £41 million project.

World EV Day was created in 2020 and has become the biggest mobility campaign of the year. In 2021 it had a traditional media reach of over 1 billion and trended on Twitter with over 300 million impressions.

EV LIVE at Blenheim Palace was launched in 2022: a consumer facing EV driver experience and education event. In 2023, it will be a major event in June.

The Ebike Summit was the first ever high-level event for the ebike sector and brings industry and government together.

Top Women in EV is an industry social media campaign to celebrate and propel women working across the emobility space. In 2022, Top Women in EV launched a mentoring campaign.

