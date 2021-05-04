Auto Trader : to give away a brand-new electric car every month

Press release

Auto Trader has launched the Electric Car Giveaway, a UK-wide prize draw with a winner every month

The first prize up for grabs is a Tesla Model 3, whilst other cars will include a Mustang Mach-E, MINI Electric and even a Renault Twizy

The Giveaway launched on Saturday 1st May, with each prize draw set to last a month

4th May 2021

Auto Trader has launched a UK-wide prize draw - completely free to enter - with a brand-new electric car up for grabs each month for a whole year. The first prize to be handed to one lucky winner is a Tesla Model 3 worth over £42,000.

The Electric Car Giveaway launched its first monthly prize draw on Saturday 1st May and will close on 31st May. Following that, each prize draw will last a full month, with the winner randomly selected at the end of the month.

Each month will offer a different car as its prize to show the range and variety of electric cars on the market, including a Mustang Mach-E, MINI Electric and a Renault Twizy.

All you need to do is submit your name and email address to enter the prize draw. And remember, it isn't a rollover, so you need to re-enter each month for a chance to win each month's car.

Visit the page to enter: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/electric/giveaway

Visit T&Cs here: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/ev-giveaway/may-2021

