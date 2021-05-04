Log in
05/04/2021
Press release Auto Trader to give away a brand-new electric car every month 4th May 2021
  • The first prize up for grabs is a Tesla Model 3, whilst other cars will include a Mustang Mach-E, MINI Electric and even a Renault Twizy
  • The Giveaway launched on Saturday 1st May, with each prize draw set to last a month

Auto Trader has launched a UK-wide prize draw - completely free to enter - with a brand-new electric car up for grabs each month for a whole year. The first prize to be handed to one lucky winner is a Tesla Model 3 worth over £42,000.

The Electric Car Giveaway launched its first monthly prize draw on Saturday 1st May and will close on 31st May. Following that, each prize draw will last a full month, with the winner randomly selected at the end of the month.

Each month will offer a different car as its prize to show the range and variety of electric cars on the market, including a Mustang Mach-E, MINI Electric and a Renault Twizy.

All you need to do is submit your name and email address to enter the prize draw. And remember, it isn't a rollover, so you need to re-enter each month for a chance to win each month's car.

Visit the page to enter: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/electric/giveaway

Visit T&Cs here: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/ev-giveaway/may-2021

- ENDS -

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Nassiri | Rebecca.Nassiri@autotrader.co.uk | 07977132931

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest digital automotive marketplace. Auto Trader sits at the heart of the UK's vehicle buying process and its primary activity is to help vehicle retailers compete effectively on the marketplace in order to sell more vehicles, faster. Auto Trader listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is now a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

The marketplace brings together the largest and most engaged consumer audience. Auto Trader has over 90% consumer prompted brand awareness and attracts circa 50 million monthly cross platform visits each month, with over 80% of visits coming through mobile devices.

For more information, please visit https://plc.autotrader.co.uk/who-we-are/about-us/

Disclaimer

Auto Trader Group plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 251 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 116 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2021 12,8 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 5 509 M 7 668 M 7 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Auto Trader Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 620,35 GBX
Last Close Price 570,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nathan James Coe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jamie Warner Chief Financial Officer
Edmund Warren Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Kelly Technology Director
Catherine Faiers Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC-4.33%7 668
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.73%763 088
NETFLIX, INC.-5.04%227 674
PROSUS N.V.2.12%175 041
AIRBNB, INC.14.52%105 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.39%101 922
