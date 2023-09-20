Here's our latest comment on the delayed internal combustion engine ban for new cars.
Ian Plummer, Commercial Director of Auto Trader, the UK's largest online automotive marketplace commented on the news:
"The PM has left the industry and drivers high and dry by sacrificing the 2030 target on the altar of political advantage.
"According to our research only half of people could see how an EV could fit into their lifestyle as it is, suggesting major barriers to adoption. We should be positively addressing concerns over affordability and charging rather than planting seeds of doubt. The 2030 target itself in no way forced UK consumers to pay more as affordable petrol and diesel vehicles will be readily available in the used market for years to come, this announcement has only served to remove trust and confidence in the UK market."
