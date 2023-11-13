EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#quarterly
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#quarterly
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html
