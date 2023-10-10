AUTO1 : Barclays sticks Neutral
October 10, 2023 at 04:15 am EDT
Barclays confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is reduced from EUR 8.10 to EUR 7.70.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.733 EUR
|+1.68%
|+11.43%
|-13.77%
|10:15am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.77%
|1 508 M $
|-7.72%
|369 B $
|+30.88%
|172 B $
|+83.78%
|92 878 M $
|+49.44%
|81 528 M $
|-5.11%
|75 396 M $
|+5.55%
|33 308 M $
|+98.16%
|30 457 M $
|+55.84%
|29 922 M $
|+8.09%
|24 464 M $