AUTO1 Group SE
Equities
AG1
DE000A2LQ884
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.738 EUR
|+25.24%
|+36.83%
|+4.27%
|03:09pm
|AUTO1 : Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|02:40pm
|Auto1 raises profit target - share takes off
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.27%
|1.26B
|+23.09%
|435B
|+24.47%
|261B
|+14.39%
|147B
|+17.39%
|102B
|+21.44%
|88.64B
|+58.61%
|59.33B
|+16.86%
|47.25B
|+5.80%
|37.76B
|+19.16%
|35.71B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- AG1 Stock
- News AUTO1 Group SE
- AUTO1 : Buy rating from RBC