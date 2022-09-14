AUTO1 : Financial statement 6M 2022

Autohero crosses IPO target of EUR 1,000 GPU twelve months early
Q2 2022 Group revenue at EUR 1.74 billion (Q2 2021: EUR 1.07 billion); H1 2022 at EUR 3.38 billion (H1 2021: EUR 1.96 billion)
Q2 2022 Group gross profit at EUR 126.4 million (Q2 2021: EUR 99.3 billion); H1 2022 at EUR 250.3 million (H1
2021: EUR 185.7 million)
AUTO1 Group is well funded with over EUR 640 million of cash and liquid assets and no corporate debt to achieve its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023
Financial Outlook:
2022 Revenue Guidance Increased
AUTO1 Group increases its revenue guidance from EUR 5.7 to 6.8 billion to a range between EUR 6.0 and 7.0 billion.
The gross profit range of EUR 470-580 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin between -2.0% and -3.0% remain unchanged.
MISSION STATEMENT
Building
the Best Way to Buy and Sell Cars Online
AUTO1 Group is focused on building the leading used car business across Europe. We are a business led by founders with an entrepreneurial spirit, longstanding industry experience, the proven ability to scale, and a lasting commitment to our mission.
