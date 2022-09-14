Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUTO1 Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:21 2022-09-14 am EDT
10.12 EUR   -0.34%
01:50aAUTO1 : Financial statement 6M 2022
PU
08/15AUTO1 : From Sell to buy Rating by JP Morgan
MD
08/09AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AUTO1 : Financial statement 6M 2022

09/14/2022 | 01:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALF-YEAR REPORT

H 1 2 0 2 2

1 4 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 2

Q2 and H1 2022:

Strong Unit, Revenue

and Gross Profit Growth

Autohero crosses IPO target of EUR 1,000 GPU twelve months early

  • Q2 2022 Group revenue at EUR 1.74 billion (Q2 2021: EUR 1.07 billion); H1 2022 at EUR 3.38 billion (H1 2021: EUR 1.96 billion)
  • Q2 2022 Group gross profit at EUR 126.4 million (Q2 2021: EUR 99.3 billion); H1 2022 at EUR 250.3 million (H1
    2021: EUR 185.7 million)
  • AUTO1 Group is well funded with over EUR 640 million of cash and liquid assets and no corporate debt to achieve its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4 2023

Financial Outlook:

2022 Revenue Guidance Increased

  • AUTO1 Group increases its revenue guidance from EUR 5.7 to 6.8 billion to a range between EUR 6.0 and 7.0 billion.
  • The gross profit range of EUR 470-580 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin between -2.0% and -3.0% remain unchanged.

2022 H1 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

2

01

02

03

04

4 MISSION STATEMENT

  • 2022 H1 HIGHLIGHTS
  1. Our Q2 Results Continue Our Long-Term Revenue and Gross Profit Track Record
  2. Since IPO, We Have Consistently Improved Our Customer Satisfaction to Strong and Sustainable Levels
  3. Our Merchant Business Continues Its Solid Growth Track Record
  4. Autohero Substantially Improved Its Gross Profit While Growing Units and Revenue
  5. Autohero GPU Hits 2023 IPO Target in Q2 2022, Surpassing Merchant GPU and Setting a New Baseline
  6. Financial Overview
  1. INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
  2. Group Profile

13 Economic Report

17 Forecast, Opportunities and Risk Report

  1. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
  2. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  3. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  4. Selected Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
  1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
  2. SERVICE
  3. Glossary
  4. Financial Calendar

39 Contact

2022 H1 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

3

MISSION STATEMENT

Building

the Best Way to Buy and Sell Cars Online

AUTO1 Group is focused on building the leading used car business across Europe. We are a business led by founders with an entrepreneurial spirit, longstanding industry experience, the proven ability to scale, and a lasting commitment to our mission.

2022 H1 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

4

01

2022 H1 HIGHLIGHTS

PAGE 5

PAGE 6

PAGE 7 PAGE 8 PAGE 9

PAGE 10

Our Q2 Results Continue Our Long-Term Revenue and Gross Profit Track Record

Since IPO, We Have Consistently Improved Our Customer Satisfaction to Strong and Sustainable Levels

Our Merchant Business Continues Its Solid Growth Track Record

Autohero Substantially Improved Its Gross Profit While Growing Units and Revenue

Autohero GPU Hits 2023 IPO Target in Q2 2022, Surpassing Merchant GPU and Setting a New Baseline

Financial Overview

2022 H1 H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AUTO1 Group SE published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 05:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTO1 GROUP SE
01:50aAUTO1 : Financial statement 6M 2022
PU
08/15AUTO1 : From Sell to buy Rating by JP Morgan
MD
08/09AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/09AUTO1 GROUP SE : Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 18,500 cars in Bel..
EQ
08/09AUTO1 Group SE To Create More the 200 Jobs For Car Specialists
CI
08/09AUTO1 GROUP SE : Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 18,500 cars in Bel..
PU
08/08AUTO1 : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/04AUTO1 : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/04AUTO1 : Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/03TRANSCRIPT : AUTO1 Group SE, H1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTO1 GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 651 M 6 655 M 6 655 M
Net income 2022 -239 M -239 M -239 M
Net cash 2022 19,3 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 163 M 2 165 M 2 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 704
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,15 €
Average target price 17,72 €
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin Graham Senior Vice President-Technology
Moritz Lück Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE-47.79%2 165
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.79%369 234
NETFLIX, INC.-63.79%105 186
PROSUS N.V.-19.38%84 568
AIRBNB, INC.-27.00%79 803
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.30%64 347