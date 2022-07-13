Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
AUTO1 Group SE
News
Summary
AG1
DE000A2LQ884
AUTO1 GROUP SE
(AG1)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04:24 2022-07-13 am EDT
6.890
EUR
-6.70%
04:01a
AUTO1
: RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04:00a
AUTO1
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:33a
AUTO1 GROUP SE
: AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022
EQ
AUTO1 : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
07/13/2022 | 04:00am EDT
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 12.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AUTO1 GROUP SE
04:01a
AUTO1
: RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04:00a
AUTO1
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:33a
AUTO1 GROUP SE
: AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022
EQ
07/12
AUTO1 GROUP SE
: AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022
PU
07/07
AUTO1
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/06
AUTO1 GROUP SE
: AUTO1 and Ford digitize the car trade-in process
EQ
07/06
AUTO1 Group SE and Ford Digitize the Car Trade-In Process
CI
07/05
AUTO1
: Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/05
AUTO1
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/23
AUTO1 GROUP SE
: Autohero becomes the official main partner of Real Madrid Basketball
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTO1 GROUP SE
04:01a
AUTO1
: RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04:00a
AUTO1
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/07
AUTO1
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
6 347 M
6 388 M
6 388 M
Net income 2022
-231 M
-233 M
-233 M
Net Debt 2022
64,4 M
64,8 M
64,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
-6,61x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 574 M
1 584 M
1 584 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,26x
EV / Sales 2023
0,25x
Nbr of Employees
4 704
Free-Float
45,3%
More Financials
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
7,39 €
Average target price
20,22 €
Spread / Average Target
174%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann
Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser
Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin Graham
Senior Vice President-Technology
Moritz Lück
Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE
-62.01%
1 584
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-25.04%
416 408
PROSUS N.V.
-8.36%
95 047
NETFLIX, INC.
-71.04%
78 788
AIRBNB, INC.
-42.88%
60 528
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-48.56%
41 610
More Results
