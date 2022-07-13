Log in
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24 2022-07-13 am EDT
6.890 EUR   -6.70%
04:01aAUTO1 : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04:00aAUTO1 : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:33aAUTO1 GROUP SE : AUTO1 Group sells 166,100 units in Q2 2022
EQ
AUTO1 : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan

07/13/2022 | 04:00am EDT
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 12.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 347 M 6 388 M 6 388 M
Net income 2022 -231 M -233 M -233 M
Net Debt 2022 64,4 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 574 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 704
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,39 €
Average target price 20,22 €
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin Graham Senior Vice President-Technology
Moritz Lück Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE-62.01%1 584
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.04%416 408
PROSUS N.V.-8.36%95 047
NETFLIX, INC.-71.04%78 788
AIRBNB, INC.-42.88%60 528
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.56%41 610