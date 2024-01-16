AUTO1 Group SE
Equities
AG1
DE000A2LQ884
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.536 EUR
|-1.52%
|-17.35%
|-30.32%
|12:00pm
|AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Jan. 10
|Auto1 falls towards record low - concern about sluggish business
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-30.32%
|1 089 M $
|-3.81%
|345 B $
|+1.08%
|215 B $
|+2.65%
|130 B $
|+0.73%
|87 897 M $
|-2.06%
|74 479 M $
|+5.30%
|41 465 M $
|+8.05%
|39 619 M $
|-4.57%
|34 058 M $
|-4.79%
|28 928 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock AUTO1 Group SE - Xetra
- News AUTO1 Group SE
- AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating