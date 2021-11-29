DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 18,000 cars in Warsaw, Poland



29.11.2021 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 18,000 cars in Warsaw, Poland

- The in-house production site in Poland allows Autohero to accelerate its strong growth track

- Production capacity of approx. 18,000 vehicles per year at full capacity

- More than 275 new specialist jobs expected to be created at Autohero

Berlin, November 29, 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today the signing of a rent agreement for a production center in Warsaw for the purpose of reconditioning used cars for Autohero. Bringing used car production in-house allows Autohero to fully control each step of the process, which will lead to a faster and more efficient production process.

The Warsaw production center consists of 22,200 m², including a production workshop and a yard for temporary car storage, which increases Autohero's production capacity by up to 18,000 cars per year.

AUTO1 Group will create more than 275 new jobs for car specialists in the production center of Autohero in Warsaw across different steps of the production. They include repairing, cleaning, as well as capturing photos & videos to ensure the outstanding Autohero quality standard. The production center in Warsaw commences operations immediately.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "After successfully securing in-house production capacities in Hemau and Berlin/Brandenburg in Germany, we are now expanding our international production strategy into the next market. We are very proud to sign our new production center in Poland's metropolis Warsaw, which will help us to further scale our superior product proposition. Customers are seeking to buy their next car entirely online and are increasingly moving away from traditional time-consuming and unsatisfying car buying experiences. We are excellently positioned to meet the strongly increasing demand."

