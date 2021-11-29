Log in
AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 18,000 cars in Warsaw, Poland

11/29/2021 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
29.11.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

- The in-house production site in Poland allows Autohero to accelerate its strong growth track

- Production capacity of approx. 18,000 vehicles per year at full capacity

- More than 275 new specialist jobs expected to be created at Autohero

Berlin, November 29, 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today the signing of a rent agreement for a production center in Warsaw for the purpose of reconditioning used cars for Autohero. Bringing used car production in-house allows Autohero to fully control each step of the process, which will lead to a faster and more efficient production process.

The Warsaw production center consists of 22,200 m², including a production workshop and a yard for temporary car storage, which increases Autohero's production capacity by up to 18,000 cars per year.

AUTO1 Group will create more than 275 new jobs for car specialists in the production center of Autohero in Warsaw across different steps of the production. They include repairing, cleaning, as well as capturing photos & videos to ensure the outstanding Autohero quality standard. The production center in Warsaw commences operations immediately.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "After successfully securing in-house production capacities in Hemau and Berlin/Brandenburg in Germany, we are now expanding our international production strategy into the next market. We are very proud to sign our new production center in Poland's metropolis Warsaw, which will help us to further scale our superior product proposition. Customers are seeking to buy their next car entirely online and are increasingly moving away from traditional time-consuming and unsatisfying car buying experiences. We are excellently positioned to meet the strongly increasing demand."

About Autohero

Autohero, the fastest growing online seller for used cars in Europe, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently, safely and individually. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the outstanding Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of ?2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

Investor Relations contact
Alexander Enge
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com

AUTO1 Group SE | Bergmannstrasse 72 | 10961 Berlin | Germany


29.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252393

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252393  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
