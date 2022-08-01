DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 23,800 cars in Pizzale and Oriolo, Italy



01.08.2022

New in-house production sites in Italy are an integral part of the groups profitability strategy

Total production capacity of up to 23,800 vehicles per year at full capacity

More than 250 new specialist jobs expected to be created at AUTO1 Group

Berlin, August 01, 2022 – AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today the signing of two agreements to rent production centers in Pizzale and Oriolo for the purpose of reconditioning used cars for Autohero. Autohero brings used car production in-house to fully control each step of the process, which will lead to a faster and more efficient production process.

The new production facilities in Pizzale and Oriolo, both about 64 km from Milan, consist of 126,000 m². They increase Autohero’s production capacity by 23,800 cars per year at full capacity. AUTO1 Group will hire more than 250 new car specialists across different stages of the production. The stages include repairing, cleaning, as well as capturing photos & videos to ensure an excellent car quality. Both production centers commence operations in the last quarter of 2022.

Having signed the fifth and sixth production center agreement for Autohero in less than a year, AUTO1 Group’s total internal refurbishment capacity now stands at 114,000 vehicles per year at full capacity.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group says: "We are proud to set up our in-house production centers in Italy, which are an integral part of our retail operation. Every production center is a significant driver in making our business more efficient and profitable. The two centers in Pizzale and Oriolo will allow us to offer more cars in excellent conditions including fast delivery, enabling us to continue to build the best way to buy and sell cars in Italy."



About Autohero



Autohero, the fastest growing online seller for used cars in Europe, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently, safely and individually. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the outstanding Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.



About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of €4.78 billion in 2021. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com



