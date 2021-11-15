DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 35,000 cars in Germany

15.11.2021 / 07:30



15.11.2021 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero secures in-house production capacity of up to 35,000 cars in Germany

- The in-house production site allows Autohero to respond to the rapidly increasing demand

- Production capacity of approx. 35,000 vehicles per year at full capacity

- More than 300 new specialist jobs expected to be created at Autohero

Berlin, November 15, 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online, announces today the signing of a rent agreement for a production center in the Berlin/Brandenburg region, for the purpose of reconditioning used cars for Autohero. Bringing used car production in-house allows Autohero to fully control each step of the process, which will lead to a faster and more efficient production process.

With available space of over 100,000 m², the production center will add up to 35,000 cars annual production capacity. Autohero thus takes another major step in further vertically integrating its production process.

Following the production process, sold cars will be dispatched to our delivery hubs and locally sold cars will directly be picked up by our glass trucks and delivered to customers. To meet Autohero's superb quality standard, the production center will create more than 300 new jobs for car specialists across different steps of the production. Such steps include quality control, followed by reconditioning, cleaning, as well as capturing photos & videos to ensure maximum transparency on the customer's end. The production center is expected to commence operations by the beginning of next year.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "??We are truly impressed by customer demand. We see enormous interest from customers to buy their next car entirely online, fully embracing the outstanding Autohero buying experience. The launch of our new production center will enable us to offer significantly more cars to customers. Following the successful opening of our first in-house production center in Hemau, Germany, we have now reached another important milestone for our in-house production strategy."

About Autohero



Autohero, the fastest growing online seller for used cars in the European Union, is a brand of AUTO1 Group and enables its customers to buy used cars conveniently, safely and individually. The company offers vehicles from its own inventory and sells them with the world-class Autohero quality standard. Buyers benefit from free delivery of the vehicle directly to their front door or optionally to a pick-up location near the customer. In addition to a 21-day money-back guarantee, all vehicles come with a one-year warranty.



About AUTO1 Group



Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of ?2.83 billion in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, AUTO1 is a constituent of the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).

