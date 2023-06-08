Advanced search
Auto1 Group Se : Martine Gorce Momboisse appointed as AUTO1 Group SE Supervisory Board Member
EQ
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 16, 2023
DP
Auto1 Group Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
AUTO1 Group SE: Martine Gorce Momboisse appointed as AUTO1 Group SE Supervisory Board Member

06/08/2023 | 01:32am EDT
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel
AUTO1 Group SE: Martine Gorce Momboisse appointed as AUTO1 Group SE Supervisory Board Member

08.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Martine Gorce Momboisse appointed as AUTO1 Group SE Supervisory Board Member

 

Berlin, June 8, 2023 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced the appointment of Martine Gorce Momboisse to its Supervisory Board, further strengthening the Group’s marketing expertise. Gorce Momboisse is succeeding Nelly Kennedy, who left the Supervisory Board due to a new professional role. Martine Gorce Momboisse was elected by the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2023.

Gerhard Cromme, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: “We are delighted with Martine’s appointment and we are excited to welcome her to the Supervisory Board. She will bring extensive brand marketing experience and competencies to the board and I am looking forward to her contributions.”

Martine Gorce Momboisse has over 30 years of international management experience in marketing, brand management and communications. Prior to becoming a self-employed consultant, she held several senior leadership posts in global marketing and communications with the hospitality company ACCOR and was Brand Identity Director at Renault. As part of her Supervisory Board role at AUTO1 Group, Gorce Momboisse chairs the Group’s marketing and branding committee.

Martine Gorce Momboisse: “I am happy to be joining AUTO1 Group’s Supervisory Board. There’s great potential for the Group’s brands and I am looking forward to advising the leadership team on brand and marketing related topics as well as being part of the company’s journey of building the best way to buy and sell cars.”

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 6.5 billion in 2022. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

 

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com

 

Investor Relations contact

Alexander Enge

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

 

 

 

 


08.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1651915

 
End of News EQS News Service

1651915  08.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
