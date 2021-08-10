Log in
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
AUTO1 Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/10/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2021 / 19:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: P.A.C alpha GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Cromme
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 500,000 shares by the reporting party to a bank as part of a refinancing at the PAC Group.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69802  10.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 272 M 5 008 M 5 008 M
Net income 2021 -253 M -296 M -296 M
Net cash 2021 445 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 084 M 9 479 M 9 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 111
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,70 €
Average target price 54,77 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd A. Häusler Member-Supervisory Board
Hakan Koç Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE0.00%9 498
ADYEN N.V.23.88%84 436
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.22%82 814
WORLDLINE0.03%26 070
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.88%20 082
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-47.32%18 418