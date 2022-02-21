Log in
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 06:33:17 am
12.315 EUR   -0.65%
02/20SoftBank Group results preview withdrawn
RE
02/14AUTO1 GROUP SE : Autohero was Europe's fastest-growing brand in 2021
EQ
02/09AUTO1 : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AUTO1 Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2022 | 06:27am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 12:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BM Digital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bertermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.51 EUR 1476274.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72807  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284585&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
