    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 01:16:38 pm
38.875 EUR   -4.95%
01:01pDGAP-DD  : AUTO1 Group SE english
DJ
01:01pAUTO1 GROUP SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/02AUTO1  : Certain AUTO1 Group Shareholders to Sell 9.7 Million Shares
MT
AUTO1 Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/03/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Mutschler Ventures AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sylvie
Last name(s): Mutschler-von Specht
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.50 EUR 996000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.5000 EUR 996000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68290  03.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
