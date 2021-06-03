|
AUTO1 Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.06.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Mutschler Ventures AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Sylvie
|Last name(s):
|Mutschler-von Specht
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|41.50 EUR
|996000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|41.5000 EUR
|996000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Sales 2021
4 138 M
5 016 M
5 016 M
|Net income 2021
-259 M
-313 M
-313 M
|Net cash 2021
461 M
559 M
559 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-34,0x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
8 544 M
10 360 M
10 358 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,95x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 111
|Free-Float
|45,5%
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
54,59 €
|Last Close Price
40,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
71,1%
|Spread / Average Target
33,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
12,5%