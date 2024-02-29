AUTO1 Group SE
Equities
AG1
DE000A2LQ884
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.641 EUR
|-0.57%
|-0.19%
|-43.56%
|08:21am
|AUTO1 : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Feb. 28
|AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-43.56%
|857M
|-5.79%
|329B
|+22.48%
|258B
|+26.25%
|161B
|+12.70%
|97.87B
|+1.04%
|74.25B
|+23.81%
|49.47B
|+34.24%
|49.73B
|-1.19%
|35.27B
|+1.25%
|29.41B
