Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUTO1 Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
7.265 EUR   +6.60%
02:40aAuto1 : Q3 2022 Results Presentation
PU
02:32aAuto1 Group Se : AUTO1 Group reports strong Q3 revenue growth and makes significant progress towards profitability
EQ
10/18AUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AUTO1 : Q3 2022 Results Presentation

11/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation starts soon…

Earnings Presentation

Q3 2022

0 2 N O V E M B E R 2 0 2 2

Disclaimer IMPORTANT NOTICE

For the purposes of this notice, "Presentation" means this document, its contents or any part of it. This Presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an oﬀer to sell, or a solicitation of an oﬀer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This Presentation is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities.

The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date of this Presentation, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate AUTO1 Group SE. AUTO1 Group SE undertakes no obligation to update or revise this Presentation. No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

The information in this Presentation is of preliminary and abbreviated nature and may be subject to updating, revision and amendment, and such information may change materially. Neither AUTO1 Group SE nor any of its directors, oﬃcers, employees, agents or aﬃliates undertakes or is under any duty to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent or to provide any additional information.

The Presentation and discussion contain forward looking statements, other estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of AUTO1 Group SE ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve signiﬁcant risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Similarly, past performance should not be taken as an indication of future results, and nor representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. The development of AUTO1 Group SE's prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which it operates, and the eﬀect of acquisitions on AUTO1 Group SE may diﬀer materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation or past performance. In addition, even if the development of AUTO1 Group SEs prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation or past performance, those developments may not be indicative of AUTO1 Group SE results, liquidity or ﬁnancial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this Presentation is provided to the recipient and it is up to the recipient to make its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statements and assumptions. No liability whatsoever is accepted by AUTO1 Group SE in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

3

We Are Building the Largest

and Most Proﬁtable Car Dealer in the EU

4

Highlights

AUTO1 is Europe's Used Car Powerhouse

#1 Wholesale

in Europe

>EUR 150m Initial

Top 10 in Europe

Portfolio (Oct 2022)

F I N A N C I N G

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AUTO1 Group SE published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTO1 GROUP SE
02:40aAuto1 : Q3 2022 Results Presentation
PU
02:32aAuto1 Group Se : AUTO1 Group reports strong Q3 revenue growth and makes significant progre..
EQ
10/18AUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/13AUTO1 : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/13AUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/12AUTO1 : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/12AUTO1 : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/12Auto1 Group Se : AUTO1 Group sells 163,500 units in Q3 2022
EQ
10/11AUTO1 : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/05AUTO1 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTO1 GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 541 M 6 456 M 6 456 M
Net income 2022 -240 M -237 M -237 M
Net Debt 2022 22,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 548 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 214
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,27 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin Graham Senior Vice President-Technology
Moritz Lück Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE-62.63%1 528
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.99%246 748
NETFLIX, INC.-52.40%129 893
AIRBNB, INC.-34.50%68 369
PROSUS N.V.-34.53%59 179
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.05%52 606