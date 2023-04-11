Advanced search
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46:05 2023-04-11 am EDT
6.944 EUR   +5.08%
05:40aAUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/05AUTO1 Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/05Car 1 once again in the red
DP
AUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

04/11/2023 | 05:40am EDT
Marcus Diebel from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about AUTO1 GROUP SE
04/05Auto1 : Annual financial report 2022
PU
04/05Auto1 Group Se : AUTO1 Group publishes 2022 ESG Report
EQ
04/04Auto1 Group Se : Launch of the AUTO1 Group Price Index shows used car price stabilization ..
EQ
04/03AUTO1 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
02/27AUTO1 : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/24AUTO1 : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/24AUTO1 : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on AUTO1 GROUP SE
Financials
Sales 2023 6 369 M 6 908 M 6 908 M
Net income 2023 -159 M -172 M -172 M
Net Debt 2023 125 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 425 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 094
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,61 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin Graham Senior Vice President-Technology
Moritz Lück Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE-15.28%1 546
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.39%465 053
NETFLIX, INC.14.96%151 120
PROSUS N.V.9.11%97 498
AIRBNB, INC.28.29%69 250
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.08%62 793
