AUTO1 : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
Today at 03:08 am
Adam Berlin from UBS retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 15.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:13:05 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.322 EUR
|+0.27%
|+7.32%
|+6.41%
|09:08am
|Jun. 09
|Auto1 at high since mid-January - Carvana provides strong impetus
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|8.300 €
|+0.27%
|139 482
|2023-06-28
|8.300 €
|+2.85%
|139,482
|2023-06-27
|8.070 €
|+5.79%
|236,387
|2023-06-26
|7.628 €
|+0.77%
|125,514
|2023-06-23
|7.570 €
|-2.45%
|157,614
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.41%
|1 957 M $
|-11.17%
|1 958 M $
|+10.40%
|1 968 M $
|+12.75%
|2 056 M $
|+40.96%
|1 839 M $
|-3.10%
|2 117 M $
|-.--%
|1 785 M $
|+47.23%
|1 753 M $
|-9.69%
|1 734 M $
|+19.10%
|2 203 M $