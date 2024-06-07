AUTO1 Group SE, Berlin

Annual General Meeting on 06/06/2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 2

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board of

(adopted)

AUTO1 Group SE for the financial year 2023

108,144,561

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 49.80 % of capital stock)

107,762,841

Yes votes

(99.65 %)

381,720

No votes

(0.35 %)

Item 3

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board of

(adopted)

AUTO1 Group SE for the financial year 2023

136,785,509

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 62.99 % of capital stock)

129,878,965

Yes votes

(94.95 %)

6,906,544

No votes

(5.05 %)

Item 4.1

Auditor for the Company and the Group for the financial year 2024

(adopted)

138,769,579

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

132,163,284

Yes votes

(95.24 %)

6,606,295

No votes

(4.76 %)

Item 4.2

Auditor for any review or audit of the Company's interim financial reports

(adopted)

and financial information for the financial year 2024

138,769,579

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

132,163,284

Yes votes

(95.24 %)

6,606,295

No votes

(4.76 %)

Item 4.3

Auditor for any review or audit of the Company's interim financial reports

(adopted)

and financial information for the financial year 2025 in the period until the

next Annual General Meeting in 2025

138,769,579

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

132,163,284

Yes votes

(95.24 %)

6,606,295

No votes

(4.76 %)

Item 5

Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report

(adopted)

138,770,056

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

120,194,212

Yes votes

(86.61 %)

18,575,844

No votes

(13.39 %)

Item 6.1

Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Mr.

(adopted)

Hakan Koç

138,770,109

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

125,881,217

Yes votes

(90.71 %)

12,888,892

No votes

(9.29 %)

Item 6.2

Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Ms.

(adopted)

Sylvie Mutschler-von Specht

138,769,993

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

125,019,335

Yes votes

(90.09 %)

13,750,658

No votes

(9.91 %)

Item 6.3

Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Ms.

(adopted)

Anne Claudia Frese

138,436,085

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.75 % of capital stock)

132,163,792

Yes votes

(95.47 %)

6,272,293

No votes

(4.53 %)

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

Item 6.4

Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Mr.

(adopted)

Christian Miele

138,436,085

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.75 % of capital stock)

132,163,539

Yes votes

(95.47 %)

6,272,546

No votes

(4.53 %)

Item 7

Resolution on the cancellation of the existing Authorized Capital 2021 and

(adopted)

the creation of a new authorized capital with the exclusion of preemptive

rights and with authorization to exclude preemptive rights and on the

corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association

138,180,675

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.63 % of capital stock)

109,722,473

Yes votes

(79.41 %)

28,458,202

No votes

(20.59 %)

Item 8

Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorization and the granting

(adopted)

of a new authorization for the acquisition of treasury shares and their

utilization, including the authorization for the redemption of acquired

treasury shares and capital reduction as well as for the exclusion of

preemptive rights

138,764,523

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

132,424,870

Yes votes

(95.43 %)

6,339,653

No votes

(4.57 %)

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

