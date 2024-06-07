AUTO1 Group SE, Berlin

Annual General Meeting on 06/06/2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 6.4 Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Mr. (adopted)

Christian Miele

138,436,085 Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.75 % of capital stock)

132,163,539 Yes votes (95.47 %)

6,272,546 No votes (4.53 %)

Item 7 Resolution on the cancellation of the existing Authorized Capital 2021 and (adopted)

the creation of a new authorized capital with the exclusion of preemptive

rights and with authorization to exclude preemptive rights and on the

corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association

138,180,675 Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.63 % of capital stock)

109,722,473 Yes votes (79.41 %)

28,458,202 No votes (20.59 %)

Item 8 Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorization and the granting (adopted)

of a new authorization for the acquisition of treasury shares and their

utilization, including the authorization for the redemption of acquired

treasury shares and capital reduction as well as for the exclusion of

preemptive rights

138,764,523 Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)

132,424,870 Yes votes (95.43 %)