AUTO1 Group SE, Berlin
Annual General Meeting on 06/06/2024
Voting results - Overview
Item 2
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board of
(adopted)
AUTO1 Group SE for the financial year 2023
108,144,561
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 49.80 % of capital stock)
107,762,841
Yes votes
(99.65 %)
381,720
No votes
(0.35 %)
Item 3
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board of
(adopted)
AUTO1 Group SE for the financial year 2023
136,785,509
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 62.99 % of capital stock)
129,878,965
Yes votes
(94.95 %)
6,906,544
No votes
(5.05 %)
Item 4.1
Auditor for the Company and the Group for the financial year 2024
(adopted)
138,769,579
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
132,163,284
Yes votes
(95.24 %)
6,606,295
No votes
(4.76 %)
Item 4.2
Auditor for any review or audit of the Company's interim financial reports
(adopted)
and financial information for the financial year 2024
138,769,579
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
132,163,284
Yes votes
(95.24 %)
6,606,295
No votes
(4.76 %)
Item 4.3
Auditor for any review or audit of the Company's interim financial reports
(adopted)
and financial information for the financial year 2025 in the period until the
next Annual General Meeting in 2025
138,769,579
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
132,163,284
Yes votes
(95.24 %)
6,606,295
No votes
(4.76 %)
Item 5
Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report
(adopted)
138,770,056
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
120,194,212
Yes votes
(86.61 %)
18,575,844
No votes
(13.39 %)
Item 6.1
Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Mr.
(adopted)
Hakan Koç
138,770,109
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
125,881,217
Yes votes
(90.71 %)
12,888,892
No votes
(9.29 %)
Item 6.2
Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Ms.
(adopted)
Sylvie Mutschler-von Specht
138,769,993
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
125,019,335
Yes votes
(90.09 %)
13,750,658
No votes
(9.91 %)
Item 6.3
Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Ms.
(adopted)
Anne Claudia Frese
138,436,085
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.75 % of capital stock)
132,163,792
Yes votes
(95.47 %)
6,272,293
No votes
(4.53 %)
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Item 6.4
Resolution on the election of new members of the Supervisory Board - Mr.
(adopted)
Christian Miele
138,436,085
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.75 % of capital stock)
132,163,539
Yes votes
(95.47 %)
6,272,546
No votes
(4.53 %)
Item 7
Resolution on the cancellation of the existing Authorized Capital 2021 and
(adopted)
the creation of a new authorized capital with the exclusion of preemptive
rights and with authorization to exclude preemptive rights and on the
corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association
138,180,675
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.63 % of capital stock)
109,722,473
Yes votes
(79.41 %)
28,458,202
No votes
(20.59 %)
Item 8
Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorization and the granting
(adopted)
of a new authorization for the acquisition of treasury shares and their
utilization, including the authorization for the redemption of acquired
treasury shares and capital reduction as well as for the exclusion of
preemptive rights
138,764,523
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 63.90 % of capital stock)
132,424,870
Yes votes
(95.43 %)
6,339,653
No votes
(4.57 %)
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
