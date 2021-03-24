Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUTO1 Group SE    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUTO1 eyes growth after containing hit from COVID sales slowdown

03/24/2021 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flags bearing the AUTO1 logo pictured at the company grounds in Zoerbig, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - AUTO1, the online used-car platform that floated in Frankfurt last month, said on Wednesday it would focus on growing its Autohero retail brand after reporting a sequential increase in sales in the fourth quarter.

The Berlin-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of 779 million euros ($921 million), a 13% rise from the preceding three months, as it climbed out of a trough in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the year as a whole, group revenue declined 19% to 2.83 billion euros but Chief Executive Christian Bertermann told Reuters that AUTO1 still managed to cap adjusted core losses at 15 million euros thanks to rigorous cost control and the resilience of its digital business model.

AUTO1 shares are trading about 30% above the level at which they floated last month, valuing the business at around 10 billion euros and tempting another online car dealer, MeinAuto, to consider a stock market listing.

The company forecast revenue of 3.8 billion to 4.2 billion euros this year, with unit sales via its mainstay merchant platform seen at 560,000-600,000 units.

It raised guidance for its smaller but faster-growing Autohero division to between 32,000 and 38,000 units for the full year, up from an earlier view of more than 29,000 units. First quarter sales are seen at 7,200 to 7,900 units, up from 2,363 a year earlier.

Margins at Autohero were lower than in the merchant business, said Chief Financial Officer Markus Boser, and would likely remain so in 2021 and 2022 as the company prioritised growth in its direct-to consumer business.

Over the longer term, the retail business had greater margin potential, the executives said.

AUTO1, Europe's leading online car platform operating in more than 30 countries, forecast an adjusted core margin of minus 2-2.5% this year.

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AUTO1 GROUP SE
04:59aAUTO1 eyes growth after containing hit from COVID sales slowdown
RE
04:26aAUTO1  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:33aPRESS RELEASE : AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group on track for 2021 after strong Q4 20..
DJ
02:33aAUTO1 GROUP SE : AUTO1 Group on track for 2021 after strong Q4 2020
EQ
03/23AUTO1  : resolves to issue new shares to settle the existing participation progr..
EQ
03/23DGAP-ADHOC : AUTO1 Group SE resolves to issue new shares to settle the existing ..
DJ
03/23DGAP-ADHOC  : AUTO1 Group SE: Update on business development in the Autohero div..
DJ
03/23AUTO1 GROUP SE : Update on business development in the Autohero division
EQ
03/23German online car retailer MeinAuto shifts into IPO gear with sales drive
RE
03/16AUTO1 GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 10 272 M 12 190 M 12 143 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 418
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,25 €
Last Close Price 50,26 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd A. Häusler Member-Supervisory Board
Hakan Koç Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE0.00%11 433
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.40%90 529
ADYEN N.V.1.84%71 253
LUFAX HOLDING LTD3.38%36 417
WORLDLINE-10.29%24 977
STONECO LTD.-19.72%21 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ