    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
  Report
Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
25.06.2021 / 19:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.95 % 0.08 % 5.03 % 212023633
Previous notification 5.53 % 0.05 % 5.58 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 10487639 0.00 % 4.95 %
Total 10487639 4.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 167540 0.08 %
    Total 167540 0.08 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product 11.02.2071 at any time Cash 138 0 %
      Total 138 0.000065087084 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.20 % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.20 % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC had a right of use 

Date
24 Jun 2021


25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212172  25.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212172&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 138 M 4 940 M 4 940 M
Net income 2021 -259 M -309 M -309 M
Net cash 2021 461 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 424 M 8 856 M 8 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 111
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,54 €
Average target price 54,59 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian David Karl Bertermann Chief Executive Officer
Markus Boser Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Cromme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd A. Häusler Member-Supervisory Board
Hakan Koç Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE0.00%8 856
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.04%90 110
ADYEN N.V.6.09%73 308
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-13.52%30 163
WORLDLINE2.40%27 058
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED267.45%24 657