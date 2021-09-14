DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-14 / 20:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Sep 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 5.80 % 0.09 % 5.88 % 212023633
Previous 5.74 % 0.10 % 5.84 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 12289777 0.00 % 5.80 %
Total 12289777 5.80 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period absolute in %
Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 182509 0.09 %
agreements
Total 182509 0.09 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured 11.02.2071 at any time Cash 307 0 %
Product
Total 307 0.00014479518
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.99 % % 5.02 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.99 % % 5.02 %
Prime Dealer Services % % %
Corp.
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a
right of use
Date
13 Sep 2021
2021-09-14
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
End of News
1233237 2021-09-14
