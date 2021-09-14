Log in
    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/14/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-14 / 20:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           AUTO1 Group SE 
 
 Street:                         Bergmannstraße 72 
 
 Postal code:                    10961 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 07 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               5.80 %                     0.09 %       5.88 %                            212023633 
 
 Previous                          5.74 %                     0.10 %       5.84 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2LQ884               0       12289777         0.00 %         5.80 % 
 
 Total                   12289777                       5.80 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                       182509         0.09 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                             182509         0.09 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or        Exercise or conversion Cash or physical         Voting rights  Voting rights 
                     maturity date        period                 settlement                    absolute           in % 
 
 Retail Structured   11.02.2071           at any time            Cash                               307            0 % 
 Product 
 
                                                                 Total                              307  0.00014479518 
                                                                                                                     % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                       4.99 %                                       %                  5.02 % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                       4.99 %                                       %                  5.02 % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 The notification was triggered due to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a 
 right of use 
 Date 
 
 
 13 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AUTO1 Group SE 
              Bergmannstraße 72 
              10961 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.auto1-group.com/de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233237 2021-09-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

