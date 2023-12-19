EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE

Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.12.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: AUTO1 Group SE Street: Bergmannstraße 72 Postal code: 10961 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Eric Bannasch

Date of birth: 30 Jul 1974

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Dec 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.95 % 8.84 % 11.79 % 216216288 Previous notification 2.15 % 5.01 % 7.16 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2LQ884 0 6386550 0.00 % 2.95 % Total 6386550 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity swaps n/a n/a Cash 19112698 8.84 % Total 19112698 8.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Eric Bannasch % % % Cadian GP, LLC % % % Cadian Master Fund LP % 8.84 % 10.62 % - % % % Eric Bannasch % % % Cadian Capital Management, LP % 8.84 % 11.79 % - % % % Eric Bannasch % % % Cadian Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Cadian Capital Management, LP % 8.84 % 11.79 % - % % % Eric Bannasch % % % Cadian Opportunities GP, LLC % % % Cadian Opportunities Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Eric Bannasch % % % Cadian Opportunities GP, LLC % % % Cadian Opportunities Fund LP % % % Cadian Opportunities Master Fund, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

18 Dec 2023

