FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Progress on the road to profitability was celebrated prematurely by Auto1 investors on Wednesday.

The shares of the online car dealer recently rose by 13 percent in Xetra trading on Tradegate, continuing their recent recovery. Prices above the ?7 mark are on the horizon, which would mean the highest level on Xetra since September.

Because the online used car dealer achieved a small quarterly operating profit somewhat earlier than targeted, CEO Christian Bertermann now also sees a slightly smaller loss for the year than previously calculated.

According to RBC expert Wassachon Udomsilpa, the company is doing well in a difficult market environment. "We believe it makes sense to prioritize profitability over growth at this point in time," says the expert./tih/zb

