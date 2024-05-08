FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Among the SDax stocks, the shares of Auto1 set off a price firework on Wednesday. At 6.68 euros, the price gains of the used car dealer's shares have recently risen to 24 percent.

With the first jump above the 6 euro mark since the beginning of January, they reached a high for the year. The last time they were slightly higher was in November.

The online used car dealer is now expecting an adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) of between 20 million euros and 40 million euros this year, after previously only holding out the prospect of reaching the operating break-even point.

Experts praised the fact that the operating result in the first quarter exceeded expectations, as did the number of vehicles sold. Marcus Diebel from the US bank JPMorgan praised the company's profitability./tih/stk