Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BM Digital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bertermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.6959 EUR 286254.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.6959 EUR 286254.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

90221  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a