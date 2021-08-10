DGAP-DD : AUTO1 Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.08.2021 / 19:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: P.A.C alpha GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Cromme Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUTO1 Group SE b) LEI 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQ884 b) Nature of the transaction Pledging of 500,000 shares by the reporting party to a bank as part of a refinancing at the PAC Group. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-09; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

