    AG1   DE000A2LQ884

AUTO1 GROUP SE

(AG1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 01:16:38 pm
38.875 EUR   -4.95%
01:01pDGAP-DD  : AUTO1 Group SE english
DJ
01:01pAUTO1 GROUP SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/02AUTO1  : Certain AUTO1 Group Shareholders to Sell 9.7 Million Shares
MT
DGAP-DD : AUTO1 Group SE english

06/03/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
03.06.2021 / 19:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Mutschler Ventures AG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Sylvie 
 
 Last name(s): Mutschler-von Specht 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 AUTO1 Group SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2LQ884 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 41.50 EUR      996000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 41.5000 EUR   996000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-02; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AUTO1 Group SE 
              Bergmannstraße 72 
              10961 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.auto1-group.com/de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68290 03.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

