DGAP-DD : AUTO1 Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
03.06.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Mutschler Ventures AG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sylvie
Last name(s): Mutschler-von Specht
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE
b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.50 EUR 996000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.5000 EUR 996000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-02; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
03.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
68290 03.06.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)