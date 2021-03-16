DGAP-PVR : Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-16 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 March 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 4.89 % 0.04 % 4.93 % 207493901
Previous 4.91 % 0.09 % 5.01 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 10142925 0.00 % 4.89 %
Total 10142925 4.89 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period absolute in %
Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 20000 0.01 %
agreements
Total 20000 0.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured 11.02.2071 at any time Cash 148 0 %
Product
Equity Swap 02.05.2022 at any time Cash 58500 0.03 %
Total 58648 0.03 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Services LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.17 % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity % % %
Services Inc.
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15 March 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1175934 2021-03-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 16, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)