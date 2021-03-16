Log in
DGAP-PVR : Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/16/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE 
Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-16 / 17:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           AUTO1 Group SE 
 
 Street:                         Bergmannstraße 72 
 
 Postal code:                    10961 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 09 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.89 %                     0.04 %       4.93 %                            207493901 
 
 Previous                          4.91 %                     0.09 %       5.01 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2LQ884               0       10142925         0.00 %         4.89 % 
 
 Total                   10142925                       4.89 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                        20000         0.01 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                              20000         0.01 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or        Exercise or conversion Cash or physical         Voting rights  Voting rights 
                     maturity date        period                 settlement                    absolute           in % 
 
 Retail Structured   11.02.2071           at any time            Cash                               148            0 % 
 Product 
 
 Equity Swap         02.05.2022           at any time            Cash                             58500         0.03 % 
 
                                                                 Total                            58648         0.03 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                       4.17 %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 MSDW Offshore Equity                                %                                       %                       % 
 Services Inc. 
 
 FUNDLOGIC SAS                                       %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AUTO1 Group SE 
              Bergmannstraße 72 
              10961 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.auto1-group.com/de/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175934 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 9 581 M 11 433 M 11 403 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 418
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart AUTO1 GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
AUTO1 Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTO1 GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 54,39 €
Last Close Price 46,88 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerd A. Häusler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTO1 GROUP SE0.00%11 433
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.03%90 529
ADYEN N.V.3.28%71 253
LUFAX HOLDING LTD4.15%36 417
WORLDLINE-5.34%24 977
STONECO LTD.-15.65%21 855
