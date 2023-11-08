BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The online used car dealer Auto1 has once again improved its earnings outlook following a surprising profit in its day-to-day business in the third quarter. Because the Berlin-based company already generated a small profit before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items in the months of July to September instead of in the fourth quarter as previously planned, CEO Christian Bertermann now also sees a slightly smaller loss for the year than previously calculated. The SDax-listed share jumped significantly.

The share gained almost eleven percent to EUR 7.06 in the morning, continuing its recovery from the sharp decline in recent months. It had slumped from almost 10 euros at the end of July to just over 5 euros in October.

Analyst Marcus Diebel from JPMorgan spoke of a strong development in profitability, which will increase market estimates. According to RBC expert Wassachon Udomsilpa, the company is doing well in a more difficult market environment. "We believe it makes sense to prioritize profitability over growth at this time," the expert said.

The adjusted operating loss (EBITDA) this year is still expected to be in the range of 39 to 49 million euros, as the company announced on Wednesday. Most recently, a loss of 50 to 70 million euros had been expected. "By reaching the Ebitda break-even point, we have laid the foundation for long-term profitable growth and are now looking forward to investing and growing further," Bertermann told the financial news agency dpa-AFX.

In the third quarter, Auto1 reportedly benefited from a significantly higher gross profit per car - i.e. what remains of the sales price after acquisition costs. This gross profit climbed year-on-year from 755 euros to 952 euros per vehicle. With the on average more expensive cars in the private customer business, Auto1 achieves higher gross profits per vehicle - in the third quarter 1912 euros compared to 838 euros in the business with professional dealers.

However, due to the sluggish market, Auto1 had to accept further significant cutbacks in sales, which amounted to 140,630 cars in the quarter, 14 percent less than a year earlier. As a result, turnover fell by around a quarter to 1.29 billion euros, as sales prices also fell, both in the wholesale business with dealers and with private customers. The bottom line was a net loss of 17.6 million euros - a year ago this had still amounted to 55.1 million euros.

Auto1 has recently invested heavily in the brand awareness of its private customer brands Autohero and wirkaufendeinauto.de. However, marketing costs per vehicle sold have been falling for some time now. The first phase of the Europe-wide expansion of workshops for the company's own reconditioning of used cars has now also been completed./men/mne/jha/