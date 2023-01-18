Advanced search
    9832   JP3172500005

AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.

(9832)
01:00:00 2023-01-18
1398.00 JPY   -0.07%
06:40aAutobacs Seven : Announces Changes and Additions to the New Management Structure and Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
2022Autobacs Seven : announces The New Management Structure and Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
2022Autobacs Seven : 2nd Quarter Slideshow Presentation
PU
AUTOBACS SEVEN : Announces Changes and Additions to the New Management Structure and Organizational and Personnel Changes

01/18/2023 | 06:40am EST
NEWS RELEASE

January 18, 2023

AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Changes and Additions to the New Management Structure

and Organizational and Personnel Changes

(Translation of Major Points of Japanese Release)

January 18, 2023 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (the "Company," Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii) announces following changes and additions to the "New Management Structure and Organizational and Personnel Changes" announced on December 26, 2022.

1. Reason for the Organizational Changes

Changes and additions are regarding to the Company's decision disclosed in today's news release "AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Acquisition of Shares of AB System Solutions Co., Ltd. and Establishment of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of DX Strategy" and abolishment of the "BACS BASE Project", in which the Company has decided to complete the development of "BACS BASE" and to start considering for new

initiatives.

2. Change in the New Management Structure (Effective on April 1, 2023) 1) Abolish IT Strategy / DX Strategy Officer.

This area is taken by AB System Solutions Co., Ltd. (New trade name: AUTOBACS Digital Initiative Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "ABDI")), which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2023.

New Structure (Today's

New Structure

Current Structure

Description

announcement)

announced on Dec.

26, 2022

1

General Manager of

Officer

Abolishment / Change

IT / DX

IT Strategy / DX Strategy

of Reporting Line

3. Additions to Organizational ChangesEffective on April 1, 2023

  1. Abolish Information Technology Strategy Department and Digital Transformation Strategy Department. This area is taken by ABDI, which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2023.
  2. Abolish BACS BASE Project. This function and related assets are taken by CARS Business Department that reports to Executive General Manager of Car Trading Business.

New Department

Current Department

Description

1

Information Technology Strategy

Abolishment

Department

Digital Transformation Strategy

Department

2

BACS BASE Project

Abolishment

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
