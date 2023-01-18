NEWS RELEASE

January 18, 2023

AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Changes and Additions to the New Management Structure

and Organizational and Personnel Changes

(Translation of Major Points of Japanese Release)

January 18, 2023 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (the "Company," Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii) announces following changes and additions to the "New Management Structure and Organizational and Personnel Changes" announced on December 26, 2022.

1. Reason for the Organizational Changes

Changes and additions are regarding to the Company's decision disclosed in today's news release "AUTOBACS SEVEN Announces Acquisition of Shares of AB System Solutions Co., Ltd. and Establishment of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of DX Strategy" and abolishment of the "BACS BASE Project", in which the Company has decided to complete the development of "BACS BASE" and to start considering for new

initiatives.

2. Change in the New Management Structure (Effective on April 1, 2023) 1) Abolish IT Strategy / DX Strategy Officer.

This area is taken by AB System Solutions Co., Ltd. (New trade name: AUTOBACS Digital Initiative Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "ABDI")), which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2023.

New Structure (Today's New Structure Current Structure Description announcement) （announced on Dec. 26, 2022） 1 － General Manager of Officer Abolishment / Change IT / DX IT Strategy / DX Strategy of Reporting Line

3. Additions to Organizational Changes（Effective on April 1, 2023）

Abolish Information Technology Strategy Department and Digital Transformation Strategy Department. This area is taken by ABDI, which is scheduled to become a wholly-owned subsidiary on April 1, 2023. Abolish BACS BASE Project. This function and related assets are taken by CARS Business Department that reports to Executive General Manager of Car Trading Business.

New Department Current Department Description 1 － Information Technology Strategy Abolishment Department Digital Transformation Strategy Department 2 － BACS BASE Project Abolishment

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.