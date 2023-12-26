NEWS RELEASE
December 26, 2023
AUTOBACS SEVEN announces Changes in the Management Structure, Organizational &
Personnel Changes
(Translation of Major Points of Japanese Release)
December 26, 2023 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. ("the Company," Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii) announces that its Board of Directors resolved at the meeting held today, the changes in its management structure as follows. The Company also announces its organizational and personnel changes as follows.
- Purpose of the changes
The current business environment is undergoing a paradigm shift and customers' choices and values are becoming increasingly diverse. To respond to these changes and ensure medium- to long-term growth and sustainable competitiveness, we recognize that is necessary to further speed up management and improve execution results. For this purpose, we are making the following organizational changes.
- Changes in the Management Structure (Effective April 1, 2024)
- Newly establish Executive General Manager of AUTOBACS Business Strategies that takes charge of AUTOBACS Business Strategy Department, A PIT Planning & Enhancement Department, ASM Enhancement Department and Sales Promotion Department.
- Consolidate Executive General Manager of Eastern Japan Sales Operations and Executive General Manager of Western Japan Sales Operations into Executive General Manager of Sales Operations.
No.
New Structure
Current Structure
Description
Executive General Manager of
1
AUTOBACS Business
－
New Establishment
Strategies
Executive General Manager of
Sales Operations
Executive General Manager of
2
Executive General Manager of
Eastern Japan Sales
Consolidate
Sales Operations
Operations
Executive General Manager of
Western Japan Sales
Operations
3. Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2024)
- Name change A PIT AUTOBACS Enhancement Department to A PIT Planning & Enhancement Department.
- Consolidate Eastern Japan Sales Planning Department and Western Japan Sales Planning Department and rename as Sales Planning Department.
- Name change Western Hyogo, Kyoto and Shiga Area Sales Department to Kyoto, Shiga & Western Hyogo Area Sales Department.
- Transfer the motorsports goods dealing function from Tires, Wheels and Motor Sports Goods Department to Car Electronics Department and rename each as Tires & Wheels Department and Car Electronics & Motor Sports Goods Department.
- Consolidate Brand Business Merchandise Department and Brand Business Sales Department and rename as Brand Business Enhancement Department.
No.
New department
Current department
Description
1
A PIT Planning &
A PIT AUTOBACS
Name change
Enhancement Department
Enhancement Department
Eastern Japan Sales
2
Sales Planning Department
Planning Department
Consolidate & name change
Western Japan Sales
Planning Department
Kyoto, Shiga & Western
Western Hyogo, Kyoto and
3
Hyogo Area Sales
Shiga Area Sales
Name change
Department
Department
Tires & Wheels Department,
Tires, Wheels and Motor
Transfer part of function &
Sports Goods Department
4
Car Electronics & Motor
name change
Sports Goods Department
Car Electronics Department
Brand Business
5
Brand Business
Merchandise Department
Consolidate & name change
Enhancement Department
Brand Business Sales
Department
4. Changes in Personnel (Effective April 1, 2024)
Name
New position
Current position
Senior Managing Director &
Senior Managing Director &
Executive General Manager
Shinichi Fujiwara
Executive General Manager
Sales Operations & Eastern Japan
AUTOBACS Business Strategies
Sales Operations
Masahiro Nishikawa
Executive General Manager
Executive General Manager
Sales Operations
Western Japan Sales Operations
General Manager
General Manager
Noritaka Hiraga
Corporate
Corporate Management
Department Manager of PR & IR
Department Manager of Corporate
Department
Planning Department
Director of AUTOBACS Higashi-
General Manager
Nihon Sales Ltd. & President of
Kosuke Mastuki
Chiba Company /
Fleet Business
Representative Director of
AUTOBACS Tsukuba Ltd.
Division Manager
Director of AUTOBACS Higashi-
Ryuta Takeuchi
Northern Japan Regional
Nihon Sales Ltd. & President of
Headquarters
Tokyo Company
Division Manager
Division Manager
Hiroyuki Furuta
Northern Japan Regional
Chubu Regional Headquarters
Headquarters
Department Manager
Department Manager
Ryotaro Yamazoe
A PIT Planning & Enhancement
A PIT AUTOBACS Enhancement
Department
Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Akira Kido
Brand Business Merchandise
Sales Promotion Department
Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Masayoshi Hirai
Western Japan Sales Planning
Sales Planning Department
Department
Department Manager
Manager
Ryo Shigeyama
AUTOBACS Business Strategy
Tohoku Area Sales Department
Department
Name
New position
Current position
Department Manager
Department Manager
Takao Togashi
Nagano & Niigata Area Sales
Eastern Japan Sales Planning
Department
Department
Department Manager
Manager
Takeki Sato
Northern Kanto Area Sales
Tokyo and Chiba Area Sales
Department
Department
Naoya Kubo
Department Manager
Manager
Hokuriku Area Sales Department
Hokkaido Area Sales Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Youichi Kawaguchi
Kyoto, Shiga & Western Hyogo
Wholesale Business Department
Area Sales Department
Takahiro Azuma
Department Manager
Manager
Kyushu Area Sales Department
Kyushu Area Sales Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Tomohito Habata
Merchandising Planning
Sales Promotion Department
Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Kosaku Suzuki
Tires, Wheels and Motor Sports
Tires & Wheels Department
Goods Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Kazuki Ushizawa
Car Electronics & Motor Sports
Car Electronics Department
Goods Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Ryo Kondo
Merchandising Planning
Wholesale Business Department
Department
Jun Nakano
Department Manager
Department Manager
Fleet Business Department
PR & IR Department
Department Manager
Department Manager
Jo Miyata
Brand Business Enhancement
Brand Business Sales Department
Department
Hironori Suzuki
Department Manager
Manager
Corporate Planning Department
Corporate Planning Department
Mitsuya Minatogawa
Department Manager
Division Manager
Diversity & Inclusion Department
Chubu Regional Headquarters
