NEWS RELEASE

December 26, 2023

AUTOBACS SEVEN announces Changes in the Management Structure, Organizational &

Personnel Changes

(Translation of Major Points of Japanese Release)

December 26, 2023 (Tokyo, Japan) - AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. ("the Company," Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii) announces that its Board of Directors resolved at the meeting held today, the changes in its management structure as follows. The Company also announces its organizational and personnel changes as follows.

  1. Purpose of the changes

  2. The current business environment is undergoing a paradigm shift and customers' choices and values are becoming increasingly diverse. To respond to these changes and ensure medium- to long-term growth and sustainable competitiveness, we recognize that is necessary to further speed up management and improve execution results. For this purpose, we are making the following organizational changes.
  3. Changes in the Management Structure (Effective April 1, 2024)
    1. Newly establish Executive General Manager of AUTOBACS Business Strategies that takes charge of AUTOBACS Business Strategy Department, A PIT Planning & Enhancement Department, ASM Enhancement Department and Sales Promotion Department.
    2. Consolidate Executive General Manager of Eastern Japan Sales Operations and Executive General Manager of Western Japan Sales Operations into Executive General Manager of Sales Operations.

No.

New Structure

Current Structure

Description

Executive General Manager of

1

AUTOBACS Business

New Establishment

Strategies

Executive General Manager of

Sales Operations

Executive General Manager of

2

Executive General Manager of

Eastern Japan Sales

Consolidate

Sales Operations

Operations

Executive General Manager of

Western Japan Sales

Operations

3. Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2024)

  1. Name change A PIT AUTOBACS Enhancement Department to A PIT Planning & Enhancement Department.
  2. Consolidate Eastern Japan Sales Planning Department and Western Japan Sales Planning Department and rename as Sales Planning Department.
  3. Name change Western Hyogo, Kyoto and Shiga Area Sales Department to Kyoto, Shiga & Western Hyogo Area Sales Department.
  4. Transfer the motorsports goods dealing function from Tires, Wheels and Motor Sports Goods Department to Car Electronics Department and rename each as Tires & Wheels Department and Car Electronics & Motor Sports Goods Department.
  5. Consolidate Brand Business Merchandise Department and Brand Business Sales Department and rename as Brand Business Enhancement Department.

NEWS RELEASE

No.

New department

Current department

Description

1

A PIT Planning &

A PIT AUTOBACS

Name change

Enhancement Department

Enhancement Department

Eastern Japan Sales

2

Sales Planning Department

Planning Department

Consolidate & name change

Western Japan Sales

Planning Department

Kyoto, Shiga & Western

Western Hyogo, Kyoto and

3

Hyogo Area Sales

Shiga Area Sales

Name change

Department

Department

Tires & Wheels Department,

Tires, Wheels and Motor

Transfer part of function &

Sports Goods Department

4

Car Electronics & Motor

name change

Sports Goods Department

Car Electronics Department

Brand Business

5

Brand Business

Merchandise Department

Consolidate & name change

Enhancement Department

Brand Business Sales

Department

4. Changes in Personnel (Effective April 1, 2024)

Name

New position

Current position

Senior Managing Director &

Senior Managing Director &

Executive General Manager

Shinichi Fujiwara

Executive General Manager

Sales Operations & Eastern Japan

AUTOBACS Business Strategies

Sales Operations

Masahiro Nishikawa

Executive General Manager

Executive General Manager

Sales Operations

Western Japan Sales Operations

General Manager

General Manager

Noritaka Hiraga

Corporate

Corporate Management

Department Manager of PR & IR

Department Manager of Corporate

Department

Planning Department

Director of AUTOBACS Higashi-

General Manager

Nihon Sales Ltd. & President of

Kosuke Mastuki

Chiba Company /

Fleet Business

Representative Director of

AUTOBACS Tsukuba Ltd.

Division Manager

Director of AUTOBACS Higashi-

Ryuta Takeuchi

Northern Japan Regional

Nihon Sales Ltd. & President of

Headquarters

Tokyo Company

Division Manager

Division Manager

Hiroyuki Furuta

Northern Japan Regional

Chubu Regional Headquarters

Headquarters

Department Manager

Department Manager

Ryotaro Yamazoe

A PIT Planning & Enhancement

A PIT AUTOBACS Enhancement

Department

Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Akira Kido

Brand Business Merchandise

Sales Promotion Department

Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Masayoshi Hirai

Western Japan Sales Planning

Sales Planning Department

Department

Department Manager

Manager

Ryo Shigeyama

AUTOBACS Business Strategy

Tohoku Area Sales Department

Department

NEWS RELEASE

Name

New position

Current position

Department Manager

Department Manager

Takao Togashi

Nagano & Niigata Area Sales

Eastern Japan Sales Planning

Department

Department

Department Manager

Manager

Takeki Sato

Northern Kanto Area Sales

Tokyo and Chiba Area Sales

Department

Department

Naoya Kubo

Department Manager

Manager

Hokuriku Area Sales Department

Hokkaido Area Sales Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Youichi Kawaguchi

Kyoto, Shiga & Western Hyogo

Wholesale Business Department

Area Sales Department

Takahiro Azuma

Department Manager

Manager

Kyushu Area Sales Department

Kyushu Area Sales Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Tomohito Habata

Merchandising Planning

Sales Promotion Department

Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Kosaku Suzuki

Tires, Wheels and Motor Sports

Tires & Wheels Department

Goods Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Kazuki Ushizawa

Car Electronics & Motor Sports

Car Electronics Department

Goods Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Ryo Kondo

Merchandising Planning

Wholesale Business Department

Department

Jun Nakano

Department Manager

Department Manager

Fleet Business Department

PR & IR Department

Department Manager

Department Manager

Jo Miyata

Brand Business Enhancement

Brand Business Sales Department

Department

Hironori Suzuki

Department Manager

Manager

Corporate Planning Department

Corporate Planning Department

Mitsuya Minatogawa

Department Manager

Division Manager

Diversity & Inclusion Department

Chubu Regional Headquarters

Disclaimer: Please note that this document is a summary translation of the Japanese press release and prepared for reference purposes only. We do not assure the correctness or completeness of this summary translation. Please note that this summary translation may be amended without notice, or be pulled from our website for such amendment purpose, etc., at our own discretion.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 08:20:34 UTC.